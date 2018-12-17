back
Scientists alarmed by microplastics
They're in the water we drink, in the food we eat and spread thoughout the food chain. They're microplastics.
12/17/2018 11:54 AM
22 comments
Cris P.08/27/2019 04:02
Plastic is big business. Maybe too big to fail?
Nolet S.08/26/2019 12:09
Let’s not wait for more research to find out their impact on every facet of our lives before we start to act. We must all significantly reduce - not just reduce, but significantly reduce - our use and dependence on plastic products, like stop buying or using products packaged in single use plastics. And governments must make it their aim to ban as much of it (a total ban, if that could be possible)
Craig M.08/25/2019 03:19
Talk about over exaggerate everything, not to mention all the images.
Charles A.08/24/2019 04:55
Trump should do the world a favour press the red button and start a war that will end humanity
Ramesh D.08/23/2019 17:44
Being sad, but truth is... Who is responsible for that?
Heike N.08/23/2019 14:01
der Hauptgrund für Mikroplastik ist der Autoreifenabrieb!!!
Carol H.08/23/2019 06:39
I was horrified to find some quite big beads in my shower drain hole today. Made me feel really angry ! 😡😡😡
Muktasib U.08/23/2019 05:47
, ভাই ওইদিন এই কারনেই পলিথিনের ব্যাপারে বলসিলাম। মাইক্রো প্লাস্টিক সব যায়গায় চলে গেসে। পানিতে, খাওয়ার মাংসে। এগুলা খেয়ে মানুষের শরীরেও জমে যাইতেসে যেটা ক্যান্সার বানাচ্ছে।
John Q.08/23/2019 02:53
Sounds like paranoia to me.
Keegan P.08/23/2019 00:39
I’m cutting plastic like a dirty shirt. I’m not even going to be buying polyester blends anymore. Won’t be easy, but crap.
Laura L.08/22/2019 23:46
It's in our blood
Malachi A.08/22/2019 21:40
i wish thanos was real dammit. plz someone just wipe us all from existence.
Ibrahim K.08/22/2019 21:03
Plastic and other types of sh*! is for peasants. The people who profit from plastic live in their own private plastic clean place. They do not give an absolute Sh*! about environment or people.
Matthew S.08/22/2019 20:13
Another cause for democrats to champion!
Emma B.08/22/2019 19:50
Humans were given the gift of technology ... Flick a match. Done fucked up somewhere ...
Renee S.08/22/2019 19:25
Omg. Im careful to reuse many times plastic grocery bags and ive bought canvas grocery bags. Time to buy more!
Làrae H.08/22/2019 19:22
Okay! I would probably be like hundreds of others that trusted our grocery stores and companies that supply our daily needs. Thank you Son for bringing things to my attention! Look at the ingredients found in toothpaste. Those shiny white teeth anymore don’t come from plain toothpaste. Sea salt comes from the ocean and where are plastic and chemicals polluted. We need to start paying attention to what we’re being sold and not so trusting anymore. The old days are gone!
Morten S.08/22/2019 19:19
Why research the impact? Isn’t the impact frickin obvious?
Tim B.08/22/2019 19:03
So it's everywhere but only 50 percent of the population is affected 🤦♂️.
Raphaelle R.08/22/2019 18:48
Jesse van Dijk oooh nouja dan maakte het toch niet uit 😅