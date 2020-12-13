back
Scientists designed a sustainable diet for 2050
More nuts, less sugar and red meat. Here's the sustainable diet that could feed 10 billion people by 2050. 🍎🌽
01/22/2019 5:50 PMupdated: 04/24/2020 7:05 PM
Danilo M.12/13/2020 20:03
Add a glass of red wine and it’s a Mediterranean diet.
Jeanette L.04/27/2020 13:37
The planet certainly cant sustain the population growth as we are so something has to, HAS to, change. There's nowhere else to go if we mess up our beautiful planet
Tanel L.04/27/2020 12:53
even better: go vegan. its the best option for the planet
Phil T.04/27/2020 12:22
10 billion people is gat to much of a strain on resources and the environment, not to mention habitat pressure on most of the planets vulnerable species. 1-2 billion is more than enough.
Abraham C.04/27/2020 11:16
nice
Mohsin G.12/29/2019 19:30
MORE RAW FOOD, GREEN FOOD WILL REDUCE THE CONSUMPTION OF COOKING OIL N NATURAL GAS.
Ezatullah S.12/24/2019 18:44
Hu
Mohammed A.12/23/2019 10:04
Thank you princess Bella amen
Iman L.12/23/2019 04:55
>meat is limited to once per week third world countries: so, nothing changed then?
Aditya K.12/19/2019 04:21
Why Diet ? Eat conventional meals. Nowadays one eats Diet Food, Snacks, Diet Supplements, All ready to eat from a package. MATTERS LITTLE EVEN IF THEY ARE NOT FRESHLY COOKED
DrZafar I.12/09/2019 18:03
Very nice
Feten B.12/08/2019 18:44
meat once per week they said
Rose B.12/07/2019 06:43
ကိူယ္ေအးခ်မ္းေပ်ာ္ႊင္တာျမင္ခ်င္လါး
Diana S.12/07/2019 03:42
a m o
Glenn R.12/06/2019 12:29
si bien aplicarla estaria bien, dejar de reproducirse como conejos es crucial!! por el amor de Dios usen condones
Carlos D.12/06/2019 01:14
Em 2100 serão todos ruminantes.
Joumana J.12/05/2019 07:06
Even though we all apply what they say,all fruits ,grains and vegetables are poisoned by the chemicals ans pesticides used in agriculture .Even meat is poisoned because they inject the cows,the sheep and the hens.If we really want to eat healthy food ,we should start with solving the probem of pollution.
Becca J.12/04/2019 12:03
I mean, you kinda lost me at dairy and oil, but this is a definite step in the right direction.
Miguel S.12/04/2019 11:07
How about we make a worldwide law no one can have more than one child? That will fix the issue
Miguel S.12/04/2019 11:06
This is stupid we should be finding ways to stop population growth not ways to keep trying to feed an stupidly increasing population there are too many people on the planet.