Scientists tested octopuses' reaction while on drugs

The mysterious Greenland sharks
Meet the red-shanked douc
This bird went extinct and came back to life thousands of years after
The truth behind "cute" animal videos
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
3 wonders to see in Vietnam
jezebel _11/02/2019 16:27
how can you run videos on progress in the fight against animal cruelty and then post this, brut? Citing science does not justify such HYPOCRISY.
Nelson T.10/31/2018 22:06
after the test, can I eat it?
Panchita M.10/30/2018 17:50
Hermosa la creacion de Dios es divina lo amo mi Señor Jesus
Nizam A.10/28/2018 20:15
SubhanAllah
Gadour B.10/25/2018 05:28
Sob7en alah
Muhamad A.10/22/2018 06:43
سبحان الله
Johnny B.10/21/2018 20:53
Mixed feelings..
ابو و.10/21/2018 16:40
سبحان المصور الخالق
Kevin S.10/21/2018 10:11
You could find plenty of willing human participants any weekend. Testing this on intelligent animals without their consent when there are plenty of willing stupid ones seems unethical and a waste.
Valda W.10/21/2018 08:41
Totally agree Eve
Darren B.10/20/2018 22:06
x
ست ا.10/20/2018 20:24
سبحان الله البديع
Katheryn W.10/20/2018 18:44
Nasty people ,why the hell did you want to know this . Take it yourself and film it .
Sufyan J.10/20/2018 17:56
Church neu mani 3540504534923