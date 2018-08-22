back

She Got An Airline To Stop Using Plastic Straws

This Girl Scout just got an entire airline to stop using plastic straws. 💪

08/22/2018 5:01 PM

4 comments

  • Muhibul R.
    08/29/2019 14:54

    Because she has been in a good country where there is space for good ideas 😑

  • Aakanksha R.
    08/29/2019 14:39

    Apoorva Verma

  • Nevin S.
    08/29/2019 14:38

    cuckville resident

  • David M.
    08/29/2019 14:26

    Estamos encubriendo un invierno plástico... Estamos dándonos cuenta del desastre y no le damos importancia seguimos en un acelerado mundo del deshecho diario y no nos importa donde lo dejamos...Los grandes países se asocian con líderes corruptos para exportar su basura tóxica...miren como eeuu inunda a Ecuador con su suciedad...

