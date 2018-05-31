back

Sika deer attract millions of tourists each year

They're roaming freely and taking over the town of Nara, Japan.

05/31/2018 6:34 PM

506 comments

  • Sophie L.
    09/11/2019 19:19

    girls holiday ? 💛🦌

  • Sherry C.
    09/05/2019 04:17

    Why cull them instead of castration?

  • Lorelei M.
    08/13/2019 13:52

    Oh deer, you have a city lol. :)

  • Aviram M.
    08/11/2019 19:19

    Yum... venison!

  • Shawn C.
    08/08/2019 18:34

    I thought it was lobster tank style ...imagine you pick your own deer and eat it ;)

  • Fran M.
    08/08/2019 16:42

    Yikes, 120 is nothing compared to the overall number

  • Muhammad S.
    08/07/2019 08:18

    Beautiful

  • Taufiq S.
    08/07/2019 03:34

    I love animals

  • Pollux P.
    08/06/2019 20:01

    protected by Shikamaru's clan heheh

  • Tena S.
    08/06/2019 18:51

    adding this to my bucket list :O

  • Gary S.
    08/06/2019 17:43

    this is beautiful

  • Rachel S.
    08/06/2019 17:19

    Been there! Loved it.

  • Joshua P.
    08/06/2019 17:14

    so jealous you're headed here haha

  • Maxine D.
    08/06/2019 17:04

    this would be a nice place to visit

  • Marileen H.
    08/06/2019 15:46

    . Good Times!

  • Sonja O.
    08/06/2019 15:41

    Fynn

  • Paul R.
    08/06/2019 12:58

    It's a shame Japan don't value the animals they use as traditional medicine

  • Mohsin A.
    08/06/2019 12:07

    Few dears maybe shifted to another place to maintain their population

  • Céline C.
    08/06/2019 12:01

    nous y étions l'année dernière avec !

  • Vipul S.
    08/06/2019 11:07

    the Nara clan from Naruto.

