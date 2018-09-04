Singapore took a green approach to its development

When An Indian Historian Lashed Out At The West
The Smart Homes Of Rajasthani Villages
A "Beehive" Air Conditioner
Meet The Teenager Who Is Turning Plastic Trash Into Fabric
This Is Not Your Regular Grocery Store
Indian Brothers Right Up There With Greta, Malala
ይገርማል, We ETHIOPIAN is not keeping up we should have Cities like this all over ETHIOPIA, since we are just on construction.
ግን እኛ እንባላለን አለም ጥላን ሄዳለች, ጀማሪ እንዳልሆን!! ( for Ethiopian)
ham bhi jayenge kbi 🤩
Super
تم
Very nice place
L'ho visitata rivisitare con nostalgia
हामीले तिरेको टेक्स सहि ठाउँ मा सदुपयोग हुने हाे भने नेपाल पनि बिकास मा काेहि देश भन्दा कम हुने थियन हाेला
Biutti full
Muhteşem
beautiful
Wow
A shame the countryside in most countries is being ravaged, bought up, trashed or depopulated. We could grow plants there.
Fine
যেই মাদ্রাসা ইসলাম শেখানোর নামে ইসলাম বিক্রি ও বিকৃতি করা শেখায় আর রিজিকের জন্য আল্লাহর উপর নির্ভরশীল না হয়ে হারাম খোর মসজিদ কমিটির উপর নির্ভরশীল করে সেসকল মাদ্রাসা বন্ধ হওয়াই উচিত।
Soo lucky u r
من هالوليد راك اتقولي اتزوجت...هههههههه بدون علمي
do
Khin LäpyäeWunစံုပီလားသြားလို႔
my
Wow so amazing
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
1229 comments
Frew T.09/26/2018 12:13
ይገርማል, We ETHIOPIAN is not keeping up we should have Cities like this all over ETHIOPIA, since we are just on construction. ግን እኛ እንባላለን አለም ጥላን ሄዳለች, ጀማሪ እንዳልሆን!! ( for Ethiopian)
Srijani S.09/17/2018 06:21
ham bhi jayenge kbi 🤩
Radjane08/27/2018 15:52
Super
علي ح.08/27/2018 13:55
تم
Nima S.08/27/2018 02:42
Very nice place
Teresa F.08/26/2018 17:32
L'ho visitata rivisitare con nostalgia
Narayan A.08/26/2018 14:34
हामीले तिरेको टेक्स सहि ठाउँ मा सदुपयोग हुने हाे भने नेपाल पनि बिकास मा काेहि देश भन्दा कम हुने थियन हाेला
Santosh K.08/26/2018 11:02
Biutti full
Adalet K.08/26/2018 06:52
Muhteşem
Muneeb B.08/26/2018 04:41
beautiful
Rohini B.08/26/2018 02:59
Wow
Alex C.08/26/2018 00:51
A shame the countryside in most countries is being ravaged, bought up, trashed or depopulated. We could grow plants there.
Patit P.08/24/2018 09:24
Fine
M Z.08/24/2018 00:39
যেই মাদ্রাসা ইসলাম শেখানোর নামে ইসলাম বিক্রি ও বিকৃতি করা শেখায় আর রিজিকের জন্য আল্লাহর উপর নির্ভরশীল না হয়ে হারাম খোর মসজিদ কমিটির উপর নির্ভরশীল করে সেসকল মাদ্রাসা বন্ধ হওয়াই উচিত।
Akhil G.08/23/2018 02:05
Soo lucky u r
ام ع.08/22/2018 23:26
من هالوليد راك اتقولي اتزوجت...هههههههه بدون علمي
Naseem A.08/22/2018 18:58
do
Mãw L.08/22/2018 09:43
Khin LäpyäeWunစံုပီလားသြားလို႔
Mhatardev G.08/22/2018 05:28
my
Yonghang C.08/22/2018 03:28
Wow so amazing