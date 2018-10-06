back
Sipadan offers 12 enchanting diving sites
This Malaysian island has the best diving spots. 👌
06/10/2018 6:34 PM
- 4:03
32 comments
Wei H.08/19/2019 05:51
when?
Youness B.08/06/2019 08:52
fais chauffer le passeport mon gars ! ça approche !!!
Pio V.08/05/2019 20:16
Let us hope that tourism does not destroy this place, too.
Choo Y.08/05/2019 12:21
Welcome to Malaysia ❤️
Karen L.08/05/2019 10:38
I've been diving there but it was 30 years ago. It was fab. Must return one day.
Sarah D.08/04/2019 20:32
I need to go here!!!
Monika M.08/04/2019 20:26
"Had" if it stays like this!
Meg L.08/04/2019 20:13
Nathan Allen
Medona M.08/04/2019 19:09
Been there many times while working for Hyatt Hotel Kota Kinabalu. Beautiful island.
Georgi G.08/04/2019 17:28
и тука ще ходим
Gabriella L.08/04/2019 15:08
let's go to see the turtles 😂
Lynette K.08/04/2019 13:07
I am from Sabah, East Malaysia. Would be glad if you come visit us.
Lucy L.08/04/2019 10:08
let’s go 👏🏽👏🏽😎
Chantelle S.08/04/2019 10:03
omagaddd ❤
Natasja O.08/04/2019 08:51
Wish I could go back there again😍
Satouka B.08/04/2019 08:43
my parents are in Malaysia let’s visit them/ go diving everyday!!!!
Fatema M.08/04/2019 08:09
Matt
Vanessa A.08/04/2019 07:46
2 days to go & we'll be there 😁😁😁
Amy P.08/04/2019 07:35
🐠
Stella M.08/04/2019 07:15
I want to go here