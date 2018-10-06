back

Sipadan offers 12 enchanting diving sites

This Malaysian island has the best diving spots. 👌

06/10/2018 6:34 PM

32 comments

  • Wei H.
    08/19/2019 05:51

    when?

  • Youness B.
    08/06/2019 08:52

    fais chauffer le passeport mon gars ! ça approche !!!

  • Pio V.
    08/05/2019 20:16

    Let us hope that tourism does not destroy this place, too.

  • Choo Y.
    08/05/2019 12:21

    Welcome to Malaysia ❤️

  • Karen L.
    08/05/2019 10:38

    I've been diving there but it was 30 years ago. It was fab. Must return one day.

  • Sarah D.
    08/04/2019 20:32

    I need to go here!!!

  • Monika M.
    08/04/2019 20:26

    "Had" if it stays like this!

  • Meg L.
    08/04/2019 20:13

    Nathan Allen

  • Medona M.
    08/04/2019 19:09

    Been there many times while working for Hyatt Hotel Kota Kinabalu. Beautiful island.

  • Georgi G.
    08/04/2019 17:28

    и тука ще ходим

  • Gabriella L.
    08/04/2019 15:08

    let's go to see the turtles 😂

  • Lynette K.
    08/04/2019 13:07

    I am from Sabah, East Malaysia. Would be glad if you come visit us.

  • Lucy L.
    08/04/2019 10:08

    let’s go 👏🏽👏🏽😎

  • Chantelle S.
    08/04/2019 10:03

    omagaddd ❤

  • Natasja O.
    08/04/2019 08:51

    Wish I could go back there again😍

  • Satouka B.
    08/04/2019 08:43

    my parents are in Malaysia let’s visit them/ go diving everyday!!!!

  • Fatema M.
    08/04/2019 08:09

    Matt

  • Vanessa A.
    08/04/2019 07:46

    2 days to go & we'll be there 😁😁😁

  • Amy P.
    08/04/2019 07:35

    🐠

  • Stella M.
    08/04/2019 07:15

    I want to go here

