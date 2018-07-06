back

Slovenian Bee Paradise🐝

Bee populations around the world are decreasing at unprecedented rates — and Slovenia decided to do something about it! 🐝 (via Brut nature)

06/07/2018 1:01 PM

37 comments

  • Forest R.
    08/27/2019 01:20

    Try putting SHUNGNITE STONES on the hives

  • Nadine D.
    08/25/2019 04:31

    Yes! We need this in every country.

  • Natasha O.
    08/18/2019 12:14

    Let's hear it for Hana's country! 👏

  • Bi R.
    08/06/2019 10:00

    I’m moving here! 😄🐝💗

  • Mitchell S.
    08/06/2019 07:40

    If there are no bees, there is no life on Earth. Simple as that. Why the world is not taking this crisis seriously is beyond me. Cob and I are doing our best down in Thornlands, but we need a hand...

  • Mathew D.
    08/06/2019 07:24

    Duno no humans left in 4 years sounds beneficial to the plant maybe not so much for humans XD

  • Claudia S.
    08/06/2019 05:08

    🐝🐝🐝

  • Glynis S.
    08/06/2019 04:25

    Well done Slovenia!!

  • John B.
    08/05/2019 12:06

    UK and ireland need this

  • Kath A.
    08/04/2019 23:16

    💛

  • Noam B.
    08/04/2019 06:57

    Your lawn is a barren wasteland for bees.

  • Kady D.
    08/02/2019 08:51

    l'm assuming this rise in beekeeping also comes with a rise in people gardening and including the most productive bee feeding plants in their gardens, especially going with native plants.

  • Ankit M.
    08/01/2019 21:03

    There shouldn't be any humans left.. done with it

  • Fran M.
    07/31/2019 17:40

    Thank you Slovenians you can certainly teach the world about beekeeping if the world will listen.

  • Christopher K.
    07/31/2019 14:35

    Bee Best

  • Michal G.
    07/31/2019 07:37

    תראה איזה יופי בחירה קצת מפוקפקת לחופשה משפחתית במקרה שלך אבל

  • Methusela E.
    07/30/2019 18:02

    Amazing! We have to learn how to be a beekeeper !

  • Muhammad S.
    07/30/2019 14:22

    Amazing!!

  • Margaret G.
    07/30/2019 07:56

    L

  • Margaret G.
    07/30/2019 07:56

    Fantastic work being done

