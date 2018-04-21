Snake fruit offers many nutritional benefits

The battlefields in front of Texas abortion clinics
Yoppi A.05/06/2021 22:22
In harvest peak season, it cost only IDR3000-5000, ~US 20-30 cent per kilo.
April L.05/04/2021 10:04
Salak
JO H.04/17/2021 04:55
Devil friut
March M.03/20/2021 11:55
🤤 delicious...
Farah A.03/20/2021 04:08
In Malaysia, we call this fruit as "Salak". Yum yum
Marj B.03/19/2021 06:18
Had this in Thailand. Delicious. And I saw snakefruit trees in Indonesia.
Nicolas K.03/18/2021 07:32
, den ville jeg gerne smage!
Arik M.03/17/2021 12:17
In my country Indonesia, this fruit we call "Salak"..
Bakul I.03/17/2021 12:12
Salak 😅😅
Arpin03/17/2021 11:11
SALAK
Ysella Y.03/17/2021 07:47
Super yummy n crunchy flesh
Pamela M.03/17/2021 07:39
Love Salak... not hard to peel, if you know how?? To me ..tastes between a pineapple and a crunchy tart apple. I am currently growing this palm from seed, as when you open up the flesh some sections have a round hard seed. 🌱
Aaron E.03/17/2021 06:38
What's with the picture of the guy at the end when you say hemorrhoid....
JulSha T.03/17/2021 06:08
Salak
اسلام م.03/17/2021 05:21
https://yt6.pics.ee/3djuh7
Wahyu S.03/17/2021 03:12
Salak indonesia
Januar A.03/17/2021 02:14
In Indonesia we called Salak. The taste is sweet and tender. It can be made like sweet pickles.
Moreen T.03/17/2021 01:37
i tried it once when im in Cambodia. 😉
Gulden L.03/17/2021 00:09
😯
Maria B.03/16/2021 23:55
Love it, taste so good, it's hard to find in London!🤔