back

Snake fruit offers many nutritional benefits

Rough on the outside but sweet on the inside. Snake fruit is just full of surprises!

04/21/2018 9:14 AM

Health

  1. 4:15

    The battlefields in front of Texas abortion clinics

  2. 4:03

    “I had an abortion because ...”

  3. 5:08

    7 simple questions on the abortion pill

  4. 4:59

    The tattoo artist helping people rewrite trauma

  5. 4:33

    Formerly blind woman on the different experiences of being blind

  6. 6:43

    The life of Dr. Anthony Fauci

27 comments

  • Yoppi A.
    05/06/2021 22:22

    In harvest peak season, it cost only IDR3000-5000, ~US 20-30 cent per kilo.

  • April L.
    05/04/2021 10:04

    Salak

  • JO H.
    04/17/2021 04:55

    Devil friut

  • March M.
    03/20/2021 11:55

    🤤 delicious...

  • Farah A.
    03/20/2021 04:08

    In Malaysia, we call this fruit as "Salak". Yum yum

  • Marj B.
    03/19/2021 06:18

    Had this in Thailand. Delicious. And I saw snakefruit trees in Indonesia.

  • Nicolas K.
    03/18/2021 07:32

    , den ville jeg gerne smage!

  • Arik M.
    03/17/2021 12:17

    In my country Indonesia, this fruit we call "Salak"..

  • Bakul I.
    03/17/2021 12:12

    Salak 😅😅

  • Arpin
    03/17/2021 11:11

    SALAK

  • Ysella Y.
    03/17/2021 07:47

    Super yummy n crunchy flesh

  • Pamela M.
    03/17/2021 07:39

    Love Salak... not hard to peel, if you know how?? To me ..tastes between a pineapple and a crunchy tart apple. I am currently growing this palm from seed, as when you open up the flesh some sections have a round hard seed. 🌱

  • Aaron E.
    03/17/2021 06:38

    What's with the picture of the guy at the end when you say hemorrhoid....

  • JulSha T.
    03/17/2021 06:08

    Salak

  • اسلام م.
    03/17/2021 05:21

    https://yt6.pics.ee/3djuh7

  • Wahyu S.
    03/17/2021 03:12

    Salak indonesia

  • Januar A.
    03/17/2021 02:14

    In Indonesia we called Salak. The taste is sweet and tender. It can be made like sweet pickles.

  • Moreen T.
    03/17/2021 01:37

    i tried it once when im in Cambodia. 😉

  • Gulden L.
    03/17/2021 00:09

    😯

  • Maria B.
    03/16/2021 23:55

    Love it, taste so good, it's hard to find in London!🤔

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.