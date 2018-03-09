back
Some alternatives to disposable pens
If you were about to throw away your disposable pen, think again. ✍️♻️
09/03/2018 10:29 AM
And even more
- 1:39
Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world
- 3:52
The farmer using cows as a way to reverse climate change
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:16
Saving New York City’s coasts — with oysters
13 comments
Shariff S.10/21/2019 18:59
Are we must have a system, if you buy a pen - must give a old pen. 🙏
Cynthia R.09/15/2019 01:32
I have a fountain pen I loved but I can no longer find ink cartridges.😢
Ahmad R.09/11/2019 08:16
👌👍
Keerthanaa K.09/09/2019 18:18
Using fountain pens would be the most sustainable option. A good quality pen lasts a lot of years and the fountain pen ink comes in a glass bottle and for me, one bottle lasts an entire academic year.
Akira K.09/09/2019 16:56
Use more pencils.
Ryda S.09/08/2019 05:52
Wow
Jyaefuri C.09/08/2019 00:07
Plastic...
Ron C.09/07/2019 20:47
I have two refillable pens. One I've had for 6 years, the other for at least ten. I've never been much of a pen user, so that's about when I transitioned to pen usage. The mechanical pencils I have, however, are ancient! I have two that are at least 25 years old, and one that could be up to 35! I'm sure I'll die before I ever need to buy another writing utensil. 👴
Prabal B.09/07/2019 18:52
can you please suggest something better option against stapler pins? they are small and thrown at dustbins which harms cattles.
Geoff E.09/07/2019 18:35
I use BIC pens and discard them when they are empty. They are placed in the Rigid Plastic recyle category.
Dana K.09/07/2019 18:27
I can never find the refills I need for mine. It's so frustrating!
Ansharah K.09/07/2019 18:19
☺
Marc K.10/17/2018 19:42
Use a pencil... works everywere...