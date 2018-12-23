back
Sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash
"A winter dish you can make as a family on a laid-back Sunday". That's chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash (made with pasture raised organic chicken).
12/23/2018 11:39 AM
5 comments
Satoshi K.12/10/2019 04:04
Chicken + mushroom = ❤️
Ne R.12/09/2019 02:30
Giv it a try why not...like d music too..
Steven B.12/08/2019 21:42
As long as there meat in there , it'll do for me 👍👍
Christopher I.12/08/2019 20:22
Doesn’t even look good
Brut nature11/25/2019 17:37
This recipe was made using pasture raised organic chicken.