Sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash

"A winter dish you can make as a family on a laid-back Sunday". That's chef Florent Ladeyn's new sustainable recipe: brined chicken with sautéed red kuri squash (made with pasture raised organic chicken).

12/23/2018 11:39 AM

5 comments

  • Satoshi K.
    12/10/2019 04:04

    Chicken + mushroom = ❤️

  • Ne R.
    12/09/2019 02:30

    Giv it a try why not...like d music too..

  • Steven B.
    12/08/2019 21:42

    As long as there meat in there , it'll do for me 👍👍

  • Christopher I.
    12/08/2019 20:22

    Doesn’t even look good

  • Brut nature
    11/25/2019 17:37

    This recipe was made using pasture raised organic chicken.

