back

Taking the EuroVelo 8 to discover Europe

You can now travel along the Mediterranean to discover Europe while being eco-friendly, and that's thanks to EuroVelo 8.

10/06/2018 10:03 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 11:54 AM

And even more

  1. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  2. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  3. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

  4. 1:29

    The rainbow eucalyptus is one of the most stunning trees

  5. 1:52

    Yakushima's magical cedar forest

  6. 1:58

    This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road

41 comments

  • Fergus D.
    02/05/2020 08:18

    It's good but it's no twin tunnels

  • Gabriela R.
    01/27/2020 18:25

    Ves como si puedes llegar a AS en bici

  • Marge M.
    01/27/2020 13:47

    ....I would go in a heartbeat if doable!

  • Camille S.
    01/27/2020 11:11

    🚲 😁

  • Valerija N.
    01/26/2020 20:18

    🚴

  • Sanjin F.
    01/26/2020 19:56

    , 3 mjeseca i postanem slang...to da proslavimo kad zavrsis fax? 👌🏼😘

  • Abby P.
    01/26/2020 19:44

    🍯🌛?

  • Indriani S.
    01/26/2020 14:33

    Hmmm Europe by the looks of it? 😂😉

  • Marie L.
    01/26/2020 14:15

    Very tempting! 🚴‍♀️

  • Kaija B.
    01/26/2020 14:10

    summer plans anyone?

  • Julian W.
    01/26/2020 11:16

    😉

  • Moni K.
    01/25/2020 19:51

    we need to do this

  • Wim V.
    01/25/2020 18:32

    Mariska van den Burg. YES

  • Mariska v.
    01/25/2020 16:41

    was je deze al eens tegengekomen?

  • Elizabeth D.
    01/25/2020 16:03

    take me with you

  • Rachel H.
    01/25/2020 15:15

    this would be amazing to do!

  • Tanya F.
    01/25/2020 13:48

    , let's do it!

  • Manon L.
    01/25/2020 13:17

    challenge accepted

  • Anthony H.
    01/25/2020 12:23

    Haha, I think eurovelo 6 is better tbh

  • Martin M.
    01/25/2020 12:16

    ska man eller

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.