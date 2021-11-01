back
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
In Japan, the "dead river" came back to life.
08/21/2018 7:05 AMupdated: 12/03/2019 5:29 PM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
54 comments
Vladimir B.01/11/2021 10:13
Worse then Chernobyl.
Mike W.01/21/2019 03:03
Global warming is a naturally occurring phenomenon. After all, how many ice ages has this planet had? Do you really think there won't be another?
Richard S.01/10/2019 21:40
Why did they introduce piranha s
Steven C.01/04/2019 05:55
Global warming huh? The same global warming that caused an ice storm to go through florida last year? The same one that made it snow in egypt for the first time in over a century? Or is it a different global warming? Cause sofar, your global warming has just made things colder.
William S.01/02/2019 14:24
You cannot control the slow descent into chaos that HomoSapienitis is inflicting on the planet and nature! How long before the present civilisation collapses? It could be as little a a decade and what is left will struggle to survive!
Bren C.12/28/2018 18:50
What about the whale slaughter coming back?
Liz L.12/23/2018 07:40
Is your English language head happy with trouts and carps??
Graham L.12/22/2018 19:37
Excellent but I have read that Japan is recommencing commercial whaling!
Nick E.12/12/2018 19:16
Lovely euphemism - "disappeared"... nice and gentle....
Zubair Z.10/02/2018 06:11
Nic loking
Lesly P.09/24/2018 15:24
Blondine joseph
Terren J.09/10/2018 03:48
Yeah great but now they are polluting the world they are still leaking radiation from fukashima and a major contributor to global warming and responsible for heating the whole Pacific ocean
Anita H.09/09/2018 01:10
good news!
Steven K.09/05/2018 22:09
The same sort of thing has been happening to the once Dead Chicago River now (except for the intro of piranhas & FL turtles)!
Vincent C.09/04/2018 04:57
Piranas? Wtf????
Tony M.09/03/2018 08:37
Is this anywhere near Minamata Bay? and
Christine E.09/02/2018 00:44
I thought the Japanese were supposedly intelligent.
Nelly R.09/01/2018 00:27
Elmoso
Luis P.09/01/2018 00:17
Hola jarry
Arjun S.08/30/2018 18:05
why would piranhas be released in cold Japanees river no logic