back

The 5 most biodiverse countries

They're home to magnificent frigatebirds, military macaws, gingkos, and thousands of other species... 🐯🌿 Here are the 5 most biodiverse countries:

05/30/2018 7:06 AM

Earth

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

5 comments

  • Rohit S.
    05/26/2021 12:50

    Sir please raise Buxwaha Forest Issue of Madhya Pradesh.More than 3 lakh tree will be cut down just for greed of diamonds....even National Media is not covering the news.

  • Daniella T.
    05/26/2021 09:09

    💚

  • Loa W.
    05/26/2021 02:42

    Thanks for sharing this beauty

  • Muthuraj R.
    05/25/2021 14:03

    Respected sir thanks your information My like and give to high respect every living thing and Nature

  • Leslie B.
    05/25/2021 13:07

    Beautiful nature.❤

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.