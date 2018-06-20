back

The bearded vulture plays a crucial sanitary role

This bird has a thing for bones, we call it "the "cleaner of the alpine".

06/20/2018 6:57 AM

5 comments

  • عزيز ا.
    08/23/2019 00:44

    تم

  • علي س.
    08/16/2019 18:48

    🦅🌷

  • Alejandro S.
    08/13/2019 05:08

    :0

  • Gjuetia I.
    08/12/2019 19:24

    qeky e perbini ashtin po boll shtir e ka me qit

  • Kate R.
    08/12/2019 17:13

    Vulture Medicine. Purification. Purity.🙏🏻💜🙏🏻

