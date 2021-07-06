back

The bigeye tuna population struggles to recover from overfishing

It's sold in cans or as sashimi, but now bigeye tuna is threatened by years of overfishing.

11/15/2018 11:47 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:01 PM

11 comments

  • Vijay K.
    06/07/2021 06:43

    😭

  • Noel S.
    06/06/2021 01:43

    Blah blah blah blah blah all blah blah blah. Do something. Stop those Japanese fishing fleets

  • Marilyn M.
    06/06/2021 00:07

    Stop commercial fishing. 😡😡😡😡

  • Gulden L.
    06/05/2021 19:10

    😱😡😭

  • Alin B.
    06/05/2021 16:50

    they gonne eat frogs after that

  • Kunfu P.
    06/05/2021 16:06

    Birth control is the most important thing for the planet

  • Hans P.
    06/05/2021 14:24

    So what can be done? So far f a

  • Ren F.
    06/05/2021 13:27

    Tuna pizza - best pizza.

  • Colin L.
    06/05/2021 13:21

    Listen to reason go vegan 🌱 Or go extinct

  • Feedme R.
    06/05/2021 13:16

    As a sport angler and conservationist commercial fishing is disgusting.

  • Jimmy S.
    06/05/2021 12:49

    We will be eating gold fish soon

