The bigeye tuna population struggles to recover from overfishing
It's sold in cans or as sashimi, but now bigeye tuna is threatened by years of overfishing.
11/15/2018 11:47 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:01 PM
11 comments
Vijay K.06/07/2021 06:43
😭
Noel S.06/06/2021 01:43
Blah blah blah blah blah all blah blah blah. Do something. Stop those Japanese fishing fleets
Marilyn M.06/06/2021 00:07
Stop commercial fishing. 😡😡😡😡
Gulden L.06/05/2021 19:10
😱😡😭
Alin B.06/05/2021 16:50
they gonne eat frogs after that
Kunfu P.06/05/2021 16:06
Birth control is the most important thing for the planet
Hans P.06/05/2021 14:24
So what can be done? So far f a
Ren F.06/05/2021 13:27
Tuna pizza - best pizza.
Colin L.06/05/2021 13:21
Listen to reason go vegan 🌱 Or go extinct
Feedme R.06/05/2021 13:16
As a sport angler and conservationist commercial fishing is disgusting.
Jimmy S.06/05/2021 12:49
We will be eating gold fish soon