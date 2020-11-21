back

The brushtail possum is an invasive species

It looks harmless but New Zealand has declared war on this little marsupial. Here is the brushtail possum.

10/18/2018 11:08 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:43 AM

20 comments

  • Jodie C.
    11/21/2020 02:02

    I’m for it, and I’m Australian. The over population is crazy. They eat everything. Bloody nuisances. Time for some possum gloves.

  • Polly M.
    08/01/2020 10:47

    What a load of rubbish.. doc propaganda at its lying best.Possums dont carry TB unless DOC give it to them and it carried to farm to by dirty stock trucks. This is a bullshit story. DO SOME RESEARCH PEOPLE .

  • Lidwien v.
    12/10/2018 08:58

    Lovely animals. Pity humans had to ruin it.

  • Anthony S.
    12/09/2018 21:58

    Brut, you should also do a video about the effects of 1080 and how much it destroys the ecosystem as a whole. Not just the possums and rats, it kills the Deer, birdlife and many other animals.

  • Mardi V.
    12/09/2018 21:15

    They'd be just fine if stupid humans had just left them where they were.

  • Rene C.
    12/09/2018 21:12

    Humans are threatening the whole eco-system!

  • Leslie K.
    12/09/2018 15:34

    Don’t forget the introduction of cats destroying the ecosystem as well

  • Faraz A.
    11/10/2018 06:30

    You know what else is destroying the ecosystem.... Us

  • Hassan I.
    11/10/2018 00:58

    Glory be to Allah the Great and Glory to the Creator

  • عميد م.
    10/30/2018 22:46

    تم

  • Kaung Z.
    10/28/2018 10:09

    stop animal abuse

  • Alvin V.
    10/26/2018 18:43

    I think it would be better if you release some sort of snakes to hunt them and control their population. The ecosystem there is not balance they don't have a predator except the trapper.

  • لزهر ك.
    10/23/2018 20:35

    Tm

  • Renee V.
    10/22/2018 05:02

    Disgusting humans! Cull humans, too many of us invading their territory!

  • Feer C.
    10/21/2018 00:59

    Pongalo en español que no entiendo mada

  • Elisa G.
    10/20/2018 10:42

    Awwe! Please send me one

  • Chun L.
    10/19/2018 08:23

    is this real 😰 I did not imagine this danger🚫

  • Jerry Q.
    10/18/2018 16:13

    what is endangered in Australia is actually a pest in New Zealand.... interesting. I wonder if Adrian knows about this?

  • Nettie K.
    10/18/2018 12:10

    So DOC poisons the whole country with 1080 poison. A deadly poison wich not only kills possums,but also people in the long run.😱😳😵

  • Sarah L.
    10/18/2018 11:32

    They make wonderful fur clothing. Very warm and feel great.

