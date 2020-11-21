back
The brushtail possum is an invasive species
It looks harmless but New Zealand has declared war on this little marsupial. Here is the brushtail possum.
10/18/2018 11:08 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 8:43 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
20 comments
Jodie C.11/21/2020 02:02
I’m for it, and I’m Australian. The over population is crazy. They eat everything. Bloody nuisances. Time for some possum gloves.
Polly M.08/01/2020 10:47
What a load of rubbish.. doc propaganda at its lying best.Possums dont carry TB unless DOC give it to them and it carried to farm to by dirty stock trucks. This is a bullshit story. DO SOME RESEARCH PEOPLE .
Lidwien v.12/10/2018 08:58
Lovely animals. Pity humans had to ruin it.
Anthony S.12/09/2018 21:58
Brut, you should also do a video about the effects of 1080 and how much it destroys the ecosystem as a whole. Not just the possums and rats, it kills the Deer, birdlife and many other animals.
Mardi V.12/09/2018 21:15
They'd be just fine if stupid humans had just left them where they were.
Rene C.12/09/2018 21:12
Humans are threatening the whole eco-system!
Leslie K.12/09/2018 15:34
Don’t forget the introduction of cats destroying the ecosystem as well
Faraz A.11/10/2018 06:30
You know what else is destroying the ecosystem.... Us
Hassan I.11/10/2018 00:58
Glory be to Allah the Great and Glory to the Creator
عميد م.10/30/2018 22:46
تم
Kaung Z.10/28/2018 10:09
stop animal abuse
Alvin V.10/26/2018 18:43
I think it would be better if you release some sort of snakes to hunt them and control their population. The ecosystem there is not balance they don't have a predator except the trapper.
لزهر ك.10/23/2018 20:35
Tm
Renee V.10/22/2018 05:02
Disgusting humans! Cull humans, too many of us invading their territory!
Feer C.10/21/2018 00:59
Pongalo en español que no entiendo mada
Elisa G.10/20/2018 10:42
Awwe! Please send me one
Chun L.10/19/2018 08:23
is this real 😰 I did not imagine this danger🚫
Jerry Q.10/18/2018 16:13
what is endangered in Australia is actually a pest in New Zealand.... interesting. I wonder if Adrian knows about this?
Nettie K.10/18/2018 12:10
So DOC poisons the whole country with 1080 poison. A deadly poison wich not only kills possums,but also people in the long run.😱😳😵
Sarah L.10/18/2018 11:32
They make wonderful fur clothing. Very warm and feel great.