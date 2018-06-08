back

The cassowary, the 3rd largest bird in the world

It lays huge green eggs and has evolved directly from dinosaurs. Meet the cassowary.

08/06/2018 4:13 PM

540 comments

  • Shawn D.
    11/04/2021 15:45

    also, the most dangerous bird

  • Virginia H.
    08/23/2021 12:30

    Amazing and beautiful

  • Maria D.
    08/05/2021 19:46

    Es muy precioso.

  • Madalyne M.
    02/06/2021 03:53

    this is the guy at the Toledo zoo!!

  • David E.
    09/23/2020 02:27

    Beautiful

  • Ofelia P.
    08/16/2020 02:18

    Unique Bird

  • Ofelia P.
    08/16/2020 02:17

    Wow you cannot see this bird anymore

  • Bagaoisan M.
    06/16/2020 23:26

    I just hope that BLACK MARKET people will not bother them and sell them over the internet. 🖥️🗣️🖥️ 😠 😡 😈 😡 😠

  • Rosa A.
    05/19/2020 03:55

    Beautiful colors! Beautiful bird!

  • Sta A.
    05/08/2020 14:19

    It would be nice to see that, next to some ham. B)

  • Dhruv M.
    04/20/2020 03:58

    Aritrajit Gupta remember

  • Agnes D.
    04/14/2020 13:46

    cassowary

  • Khaqan B.
    04/14/2020 06:45

    Wow

  • Katrin W.
    04/13/2020 20:29

    😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱😱

  • Hajera M.
    04/13/2020 13:44

    Amazing nature!

  • Jose C.
    04/11/2020 14:28

    scam.

  • Fariesha P.
    04/11/2020 13:06

    Awesome bird

  • Sandy C.
    04/11/2020 12:52

    show the kids

  • Anandakumar B.
    04/11/2020 11:38

    Good information

  • Martin R.
    04/11/2020 11:03

    It also has claws in it's wings, but not a word about that?

