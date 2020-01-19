The Chocolate Hills are a geological oddity

These conical mounds stretching as far as the eye can see are known as the Chocolate Hills

They get their name from the color of the grass, which turns brown during the dry season. In all, there are 1,776 hills, nearly identical in shape, spread over an area of about 50 km2. To see this geological oddity, you’ll need to visit the island of Bohol, in the Philippines. Legend has it that these hills were formed because of a fight between two giants who threw sand, boulders and rocks at each other.

For scientists, the explanation is more down-to-earth: this formation originated in the sea. About 2 million years ago, the sea covered the area, but following the movement of tectonic plates, the sea retreated, leaving behind an accumulation of coral and shells. Over the centuries, erosion, rain, and wind sculpted these agglomerates into cones ranging from 30 to 50 meters in height.

