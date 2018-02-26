back
The "Dallol" volcano is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth
Toxic sulfur vapors, green acid hot springs and an average temperature of 35°C: this volcano is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.
02/26/2018 5:00 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
12 comments
Bryan D.05/08/2020 14:43
Not a good place to go on vacation, unless you don't like crowds.
Khurram S.04/15/2020 11:03
😮
Mamta G.04/15/2020 09:59
It's not looks real
Talha U.04/13/2020 14:38
This looked like a really spicy curry in the start
Simon K.04/13/2020 02:21
exc.
Simona P.04/12/2020 07:55
have you ever been? It looks like the moon....
Eduardo S.04/12/2020 07:16
https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985
Nat P.04/12/2020 07:03
I thought this was food for 5 legit seconds
Liubimaya B.04/12/2020 03:09
Beautiful. But why is it dangerous?
George B.04/11/2020 20:23
It also looks like so much curry that messed up the meal.
Adam S.04/11/2020 16:23
The first few sec looked like a delicious egg bake fresh from the oven
Girio G.04/11/2020 16:18
like my last girlfriend...so beautiful...yet so bad for you