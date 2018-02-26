back

The "Dallol" volcano is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth

Toxic sulfur vapors, green acid hot springs and an average temperature of 35°C: this volcano is one of the most inhospitable places on Earth.

02/26/2018 5:00 PM

12 comments

  • Bryan D.
    05/08/2020 14:43

    Not a good place to go on vacation, unless you don't like crowds.

  • Khurram S.
    04/15/2020 11:03

    😮

  • Mamta G.
    04/15/2020 09:59

    It's not looks real

  • Talha U.
    04/13/2020 14:38

    This looked like a really spicy curry in the start

  • Simon K.
    04/13/2020 02:21

    exc.

  • Simona P.
    04/12/2020 07:55

    have you ever been? It looks like the moon....

  • Eduardo S.
    04/12/2020 07:16

    https://www.nature.com/articles/nm.3985

  • Nat P.
    04/12/2020 07:03

    I thought this was food for 5 legit seconds

  • Liubimaya B.
    04/12/2020 03:09

    Beautiful. But why is it dangerous?

  • George B.
    04/11/2020 20:23

    It also looks like so much curry that messed up the meal.

  • Adam S.
    04/11/2020 16:23

    The first few sec looked like a delicious egg bake fresh from the oven

  • Girio G.
    04/11/2020 16:18

    like my last girlfriend...so beautiful...yet so bad for you

