The diving bell spider encases its abdomen in an air bubble
Spiders aren't known for their aquatic skills — but this one's amazing underwater moves set it apart. 🕷️ (via Brut nature)
05/29/2018 1:01 PM
363 comments
Leon R.06/01/2020 14:19
I have this video save and I come back to watch it because I think it's amazing.
Nathaniel G.11/25/2018 13:21
loves watch
Barbara B.07/03/2018 18:55
Please do not invite them to the Y pool.
Caroline G.07/01/2018 19:12
😜
Kyle S.07/01/2018 17:49
fascinating!!
Draco D.06/30/2018 19:16
Araquanid came from this... Rocks!!
Sophie C.06/30/2018 16:53
Valerie Chadel 😱
Grgo K.06/30/2018 10:58
bolesno
Sandi D.06/30/2018 08:54
very cool
Will O.06/30/2018 08:37
stay out that water fam!!!
Linda S.06/30/2018 06:06
I love spiders they are amazing
El C.06/30/2018 04:32
paque veas
Adam B.06/30/2018 02:58
Could we use this concept for future underwater houses?
Emma S.06/30/2018 00:44
interesting
Bella G.06/30/2018 00:34
Why do I punish myself watching shit like this?😕
Monique J.06/30/2018 00:32
Whyyyyyy 😰😩
Sherrish S.06/30/2018 00:30
ewwww yuck... the hair on my stood up watching this. 😨😨😨
Becca S.06/29/2018 21:29
Nicole Meehan wtf 😱
Jessica W.06/29/2018 19:46
What a glorious evolutionary adaptation! Singularly unique amongst it's species!
Mehran M.06/29/2018 17:01
I can only say, I wish I were a spider. Life for them is a joy ride. Free