back

The diving bell spider encases its abdomen in an air bubble

Spiders aren't known for their aquatic skills — but this one's amazing underwater moves set it apart. 🕷️ (via Brut nature)

05/29/2018 1:01 PM

And even more

  1. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  2. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  3. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

  4. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  5. 3:52

    The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years

  6. 3:18

    Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct

363 comments

  • Leon R.
    06/01/2020 14:19

    I have this video save and I come back to watch it because I think it's amazing.

  • Nathaniel G.
    11/25/2018 13:21

    loves watch

  • Barbara B.
    07/03/2018 18:55

    Please do not invite them to the Y pool.

  • Caroline G.
    07/01/2018 19:12

    😜

  • Kyle S.
    07/01/2018 17:49

    fascinating!!

  • Draco D.
    06/30/2018 19:16

    Araquanid came from this... Rocks!!

  • Sophie C.
    06/30/2018 16:53

    Valerie Chadel 😱

  • Grgo K.
    06/30/2018 10:58

    bolesno

  • Sandi D.
    06/30/2018 08:54

    very cool

  • Will O.
    06/30/2018 08:37

    stay out that water fam!!!

  • Linda S.
    06/30/2018 06:06

    I love spiders they are amazing

  • El C.
    06/30/2018 04:32

    paque veas

  • Adam B.
    06/30/2018 02:58

    Could we use this concept for future underwater houses?

  • Emma S.
    06/30/2018 00:44

    interesting

  • Bella G.
    06/30/2018 00:34

    Why do I punish myself watching shit like this?😕

  • Monique J.
    06/30/2018 00:32

    Whyyyyyy 😰😩

  • Sherrish S.
    06/30/2018 00:30

    ewwww yuck... the hair on my stood up watching this. 😨😨😨

  • Becca S.
    06/29/2018 21:29

    Nicole Meehan wtf 😱

  • Jessica W.
    06/29/2018 19:46

    What a glorious evolutionary adaptation! Singularly unique amongst it's species!

  • Mehran M.
    06/29/2018 17:01

    I can only say, I wish I were a spider. Life for them is a joy ride. Free

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.