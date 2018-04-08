back
The ecological impact of tote bags
If you thought the tote bags you're using were 100% eco-responsible, think again.
08/04/2018 7:13 AM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
54 comments
Mike P.06/11/2021 15:57
With this philosophy maybe we should go back to living in caves. 0 carbon emissions.
Jasmine S.06/08/2021 04:18
I have hade one for at least 10 years..... they LAST!
Robert B.06/06/2021 20:14
Hemp is the way to go...
Phil T.06/06/2021 19:27
Not exactly new news.
Abdul K.05/23/2020 14:51
Sorry not acceptable. Only don't accumulate a lot.
Marta P.05/23/2020 09:58
oh give me a break, then stop mass production of clothes as well, reusable bags can be handmade
Eddy P.05/23/2020 01:08
Ya know what’s not good for the environment?! Humans!
Richar P.05/22/2020 22:28
Very good for the environment
Abby M.01/20/2020 03:37
𝚃𝚑𝚎 𝚙𝚘𝚒𝚗𝚝 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚞𝚙𝚙𝚘𝚜𝚎𝚜 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚝 𝚙𝚎𝚘𝚙𝚕𝚎 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚏𝚘𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚜𝚑 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚠𝚘𝚗'𝚝 𝚠𝚊𝚜𝚑 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚛𝚎-𝚞𝚜𝚎 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚖. 𝚁𝚎𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊 𝚌𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝚋𝚊𝚐 𝚑𝚞𝚗𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚍𝚜 𝚘𝚏 𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚒𝚜𝚗'𝚝 𝚍𝚒𝚏𝚏𝚒𝚌𝚞𝚕𝚝. 𝚄𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚌 𝚋𝚊𝚐 (𝚜𝚘𝚖𝚎𝚝𝚒𝚖𝚎𝚜 𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚗 𝚘𝚗𝚌𝚎) 𝚍𝚎𝚙𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚜 𝚊 𝚕𝚘𝚝 𝚞𝚙𝚘𝚗 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚒𝚝'𝚜 𝚜𝚝𝚞𝚛𝚍𝚢 𝚎𝚗𝚘𝚞𝚐𝚑. 𝙲𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝚋𝚊𝚐𝚜 𝚌𝚊𝚗 𝚋𝚎 𝚊𝚕𝚜𝚘 𝚞𝚜𝚎𝚍 𝚏𝚘𝚛 𝚘𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚛 𝚞𝚜𝚎𝚜: 𝚐𝚢𝚖 𝚋𝚊𝚐𝚜, 𝚋𝚘𝚘𝚔𝚋𝚊𝚐𝚜, 𝚌𝚊𝚛𝚛𝚢𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚠.𝚑.𝚢. 𝚝𝚘 𝚠𝚑𝚎𝚛𝚎-𝚎𝚟𝚎𝚛. (𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝚝𝚑𝚎𝚗 𝚠𝚊𝚜𝚑𝚎𝚍 𝚋𝚎𝚏𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚞𝚜𝚒𝚗𝚐 𝚊𝚜 𝚐𝚛𝚘𝚌𝚎𝚛𝚢 𝚋𝚊𝚐 𝚊𝚐𝚊𝚒𝚗) 𝚃𝚑𝚒𝚜 𝚟𝚒𝚍𝚎𝚘 𝚒𝚜𝚗'𝚝 𝚌𝚘𝚛𝚛𝚎𝚌𝚝: 𝙲𝚘𝚝𝚝𝚘𝚗 𝚋𝚊𝚐𝚜 𝚊𝚛𝚎 𝚖𝚘𝚛𝚎 𝚎𝚌𝚘𝚕𝚘𝚐𝚒𝚌𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚢 𝚏𝚛𝚒𝚎𝚗𝚍𝚕𝚢 𝚝𝚑𝚊𝚗 𝚙𝚕𝚊𝚜𝚝𝚒𝚌.
Jonas I.01/06/2019 20:00
Why dont we just stop existing already jeeeeezzzzz with all the problems in the world u spent time making this video
Kell K.01/06/2019 10:23
I've been into utilizing "reusable bags" for everything, since the 1970's; and was lovingly called "the bag lady" in High School. In the '80's I went for "bags with a cause". The "give back" off-sets the production. If we can remove 10 carbon footsteps (in each action) or remove a few kilowatts and a few gallons of water, from (y)our day, well, WE CAN give his Big Blue Marble a break. Still smiling about her daily!
Lynette F.01/04/2019 14:22
I saw a video recently of all the discarded unwanted clothing. Why not get these companies together and reclaim some, or all, of this clothing to make tote bags from? People used to do this in the past to make quilts, for example. Reuse, repurpose!
Sukriti K.01/04/2019 09:49
They are anyday much better than plastic bags... They won't lie in the soil for hundreds of years and they won't harm aquatic life...
Jessie N.01/04/2019 05:49
Change the way we grow cotton. Hydroponically?
Beau J.01/04/2019 01:22
No they are not fucking made of cotton they are made of polypropylene
Natalie A.01/03/2019 22:12
😳😳😳
Yvan D.01/03/2019 21:21
The Danish study on which your figures rely explicitly disregards the fact that plastic bags may end up in nature, and assumes that cotton bags are produced in China, where energy generation is based mostly on coal. As a result, most of the impact is linked to the industrial process (yarn, weaving), very little to fiber growing. Note also that this study has not been published in a peer-reviewed journal.
Nada H.01/03/2019 20:19
Hemp bags. Hemp cleans the soil. But USA pushed cotton production
Lynn M.01/03/2019 19:30
so use the ones made of recycled plastic, that should help
Theresa D.01/03/2019 19:22
I reuse paper bags until they fall apart and use 2 totes all the time.....