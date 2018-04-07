back

The Eden Project has been called the "eighth wonder of the world"

Cornwall, UK, is home to a massive environmental complex (and to England's longest zip line) This is the Eden Project. 🇬🇧

07/04/2018 6:19 PM

114 comments

  • Pervez L.
    11/12/2019 11:42

    something very special trying to understand look nice man made place amazing

  • Clayton F.
    10/30/2019 01:48

    worth a look

  • Dick H.
    10/29/2019 16:00

    Have been several times. It's great. It's not netled in a crater. It is an old abandoned quarry.

  • Veronica R.
    10/23/2019 13:20

    💜💙

  • Sandra P.
    10/22/2019 19:25

    Mu Uncle George Thompson worked there when they were building it !!

  • Renaud J.
    10/22/2019 09:57

    !

  • Wanessa C.
    10/21/2019 18:29

    just missing the dinosaurs 🦕

  • Elnora T.
    10/21/2019 13:06

    If all if us will just protect our enviroment. We willtruly live in a place like garden of Eden.

  • India C.
    10/21/2019 12:08

    omg let's go here

  • Joseph L.
    10/21/2019 08:26

    This is not man made. This just came.to existence by random chance :)

  • Lucy G.
    10/21/2019 06:15

    What a great and wonderful manmade creation .awesome !

  • Byron P.
    10/21/2019 05:22

    🔵

  • Nusariana D.
    10/20/2019 22:00

    Since they are selling some of their local produce, are they selling any of the ginger torch flowers and turmeric leaves. Would love to purchase some of it.

  • Richard S.
    10/20/2019 21:17

    your favourite place 😅

  • Dawn G.
    10/20/2019 13:32

    its amazing well worth a visit

  • Tara W.
    10/20/2019 09:16

    next summer wiv kids x

  • Ramesh M.
    10/20/2019 07:33

    Thanks

  • Margaret K.
    10/20/2019 01:03

    Really cool. Would love to see it for myself

  • Francis A.
    10/19/2019 13:16

    Quem também lembrou do filme "Biodome - Malucos por Natureza"?

  • Gina I.
    10/19/2019 12:54

    Espectacular y muy interesante.

