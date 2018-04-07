back
The Eden Project has been called the "eighth wonder of the world"
Cornwall, UK, is home to a massive environmental complex (and to England's longest zip line) This is the Eden Project. 🇬🇧
07/04/2018 6:19 PM
- 4:03
How do tadpoles become frogs?
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
114 comments
Pervez L.11/12/2019 11:42
something very special trying to understand look nice man made place amazing
Clayton F.10/30/2019 01:48
worth a look
Dick H.10/29/2019 16:00
Have been several times. It's great. It's not netled in a crater. It is an old abandoned quarry.
Veronica R.10/23/2019 13:20
💜💙
Sandra P.10/22/2019 19:25
Mu Uncle George Thompson worked there when they were building it !!
Renaud J.10/22/2019 09:57
!
Wanessa C.10/21/2019 18:29
just missing the dinosaurs 🦕
Elnora T.10/21/2019 13:06
If all if us will just protect our enviroment. We willtruly live in a place like garden of Eden.
India C.10/21/2019 12:08
omg let's go here
Joseph L.10/21/2019 08:26
This is not man made. This just came.to existence by random chance :)
Lucy G.10/21/2019 06:15
What a great and wonderful manmade creation .awesome !
Byron P.10/21/2019 05:22
🔵
Nusariana D.10/20/2019 22:00
Since they are selling some of their local produce, are they selling any of the ginger torch flowers and turmeric leaves. Would love to purchase some of it.
Richard S.10/20/2019 21:17
your favourite place 😅
Dawn G.10/20/2019 13:32
its amazing well worth a visit
Tara W.10/20/2019 09:16
next summer wiv kids x
Ramesh M.10/20/2019 07:33
Thanks
Margaret K.10/20/2019 01:03
Really cool. Would love to see it for myself
Francis A.10/19/2019 13:16
Quem também lembrou do filme "Biodome - Malucos por Natureza"?
Gina I.10/19/2019 12:54
Espectacular y muy interesante.