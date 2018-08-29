back

The effects of trophy hunting

Killing animals for fun, displaying dead animal bodies... Here's one of the most controversial activities in the world.

08/29/2018 7:04 AM

625 comments

  • Manjula R.
    08/30/2021 15:18

    So sad.terrible.no justification

  • Michael T.
    11/10/2020 06:06

    Let no one be in any doubt. The THIRD AGE ENLIGHTENMENT MOVEMENT does not condone the killing of any living creature for pleasure. There are no exceptions. None.

  • Chris W.
    10/04/2020 04:22

    I'm very anti hunting but its sad to say that elephants in Africa are prolific breeders and are very distructive to their habitat so if not controlled will starve themselves, none the less I'm sure they can come up with some kind of birth control method but at the same time money generated from the hunting is used to ensure proper management in reserves

  • Mark O.
    10/03/2020 16:00

    May he catch nob rot from the inside out

  • Carl M.
    09/30/2020 11:21

    Stay in fucking own country fucking up Africa

  • Teri H.
    08/06/2020 19:40

    You sorry POS!

  • Pauline D.
    08/03/2020 17:22

    This is discusting, animals bieng killed just so the monsters can show what they have done, taking the like of these beautiful animals, surly they can find something better do do with the money they pay to do this, like helping preserving the animals instead then they can be called hero's

  • Zozyne O.
    07/30/2020 13:16

    You call that TROPHY HUNTING???... Why dont you Put you're gun and machine out of you're hands and hunt them so both of you can hunt in fair play and so they can defend their self from you selfish humans!!! God is not blind on what you all hunters and poachers did. Humans you're sick!!!

  • Kyron B.
    07/28/2020 01:10

    Bunch of cunts

  • Josée R.
    07/21/2020 21:58

    toi mon enfant de chienne 😨😡🤬😡🤬🤬🤬

  • S B.
    07/21/2020 15:15

    WHAT BREAVERY IN KILLING POOR ANIMALS WITH BIG-BIG WEAPONS.? ☹ IF YOU ARE BRAVE ENOUGH THEN JOIN ARMY GO TO WAR AND FIGHT YOUR EQUALS.

  • Arlene B.
    07/21/2020 09:42

    Evil bastard's they should do the same to them lot of evil in this world we live in

  • 默沉
    07/16/2020 10:38

    媽的

  • Josh A.
    07/12/2020 19:10

    Poaching is illegal yet trophy hunting isn't?

  • Colin F.
    07/12/2020 12:16

    You fat ugly mother fucking cunt hope you die a really horrible death DEATH to you ugly BASTARD

  • Maurice C.
    07/12/2020 08:48

    EVERYONE IN THIS PICTURES ARE FUCKEN CUNTS AND I HOPE THEY ALL GET FUCKEN KILLED

  • Luz A.
    07/09/2020 07:41

    God bless all the precious elephants..

  • James S.
    07/07/2020 21:06

    His Head needs to be on A Trophy Board

  • Norma J.
    07/03/2020 10:11

    Why is it that all revolting trophy hunters look like overweight pigs

  • Linda R.
    06/18/2020 21:42

    Ass hole

