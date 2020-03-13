back

The enigmatic "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula

Some of these sinkholes may have been formed by the impact of a meteorite around 65 million years ago. Here are the "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula.

02/11/2019 5:41 PMupdated: 02/12/2019 11:48 AM

40 comments

  • Nico F.
    03/13/2020 16:22

    i ve swim tere in one cenote in mexico

  • Barbara A.
    03/01/2020 02:44

    Went to Cancun and then to Chicha Nicha. Saw several of them. AWESOME!!!

  • Steven S.
    03/01/2020 01:00

    So this is a major part of what I want to see in Mexico. So looking forward to exploring your amazing country and its history . Dates locked in very soon. Steve

  • Scott F.
    02/29/2020 19:00

    They were formed by dissolving limestone....come on. Who writes this shit.

  • Matt G.
    02/29/2020 17:40

    Dive this

  • Rod S.
    02/28/2020 22:14

    ancient drug runs

  • Kevin K.
    02/28/2020 21:51

    that explanation,makes a whole lot of sense

  • James G.
    02/28/2020 20:59

    It's allways millions of years ago totalbull shit

  • Donna J.
    02/28/2020 01:03

    I've seen many programs on these. They are amazing.

  • Lea G.
    02/27/2020 23:54

    Too bad it's not safe for women in Mexico!!!!

  • Pete S.
    02/27/2020 16:52

    Rubbish... Limestone carst! Dolinas! Meteorites my arse!

  • Bob K.
    02/27/2020 13:45

    There are "blue holes" in several parts of the Caribbean and the Bahamas, so they are not just found there.

  • Ed S.
    02/27/2020 00:59

    They are fascinating - I’d love to dive one.

  • Charles I.
    02/26/2020 17:36

    Or maybe they were formed from Underground Rivers.

  • John O.
    02/25/2020 13:01

    Ive snorkelled in one and was stunning, loved it, how beautiful nature is

  • Tia S.
    02/24/2020 22:34

    Stunning 💕

  • Lia A.
    02/24/2020 17:19

    Was wel heel bijzonder toch en !

  • David Y.
    02/24/2020 09:42

    So what's the difference between cenotes and potholes which are found in limestone regions all over the world ?

  • Kevin G.
    02/24/2020 04:12

    Enjoyed snorkeling in one. Very unique.

  • Ted E.
    02/24/2020 03:37

    Underground erosion by moving water. Not bloody meteors.

