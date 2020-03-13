back
The enigmatic "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula
Some of these sinkholes may have been formed by the impact of a meteorite around 65 million years ago. Here are the "cenotes" of Mexico's Yucatán peninsula.
02/11/2019 5:41 PMupdated: 02/12/2019 11:48 AM
40 comments
Nico F.03/13/2020 16:22
i ve swim tere in one cenote in mexico
Barbara A.03/01/2020 02:44
Went to Cancun and then to Chicha Nicha. Saw several of them. AWESOME!!!
Steven S.03/01/2020 01:00
So this is a major part of what I want to see in Mexico. So looking forward to exploring your amazing country and its history . Dates locked in very soon. Steve
Scott F.02/29/2020 19:00
They were formed by dissolving limestone....come on. Who writes this shit.
Matt G.02/29/2020 17:40
Dive this
Rod S.02/28/2020 22:14
ancient drug runs
Kevin K.02/28/2020 21:51
that explanation,makes a whole lot of sense
James G.02/28/2020 20:59
It's allways millions of years ago totalbull shit
Donna J.02/28/2020 01:03
I've seen many programs on these. They are amazing.
Lea G.02/27/2020 23:54
Too bad it's not safe for women in Mexico!!!!
Pete S.02/27/2020 16:52
Rubbish... Limestone carst! Dolinas! Meteorites my arse!
Bob K.02/27/2020 13:45
There are "blue holes" in several parts of the Caribbean and the Bahamas, so they are not just found there.
Ed S.02/27/2020 00:59
They are fascinating - I’d love to dive one.
Charles I.02/26/2020 17:36
Or maybe they were formed from Underground Rivers.
John O.02/25/2020 13:01
Ive snorkelled in one and was stunning, loved it, how beautiful nature is
Tia S.02/24/2020 22:34
Stunning 💕
Lia A.02/24/2020 17:19
Was wel heel bijzonder toch en !
David Y.02/24/2020 09:42
So what's the difference between cenotes and potholes which are found in limestone regions all over the world ?
Kevin G.02/24/2020 04:12
Enjoyed snorkeling in one. Very unique.
Ted E.02/24/2020 03:37
Underground erosion by moving water. Not bloody meteors.