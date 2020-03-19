The first photo taken of Earth taken by humans from space

In 1968…

Here is the first photo of Earth taken by humans from space. It was taken on December 24, 1968, by three American astronauts and is considered a key moment in global ecological awareness.

This photo was taken during the Apollo 8 mission but fell into obscurity because of the Apollo 11 mission led by Neil Armstrong, which took place six months later. However, Frank Borman, James Lovell and William Anders, were the first men to leave the Earth’s orbit, to discover the dark side of the Moon and, above all, to witness an Earth rise.

In 2003, the photo “Earthrise” was named by Life magazine one of the “100 Photographs that Changed the World.”

