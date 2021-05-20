back
The gaur is the largest wild bovid in the world
The largest wild bovid lives in India, and it's massive from all points of view.
02/18/2019 6:00 PMupdated: 02/26/2019 2:51 PM
59 comments
Roy L.05/20/2021 01:37
Looks like you get a lot of hamburger off of that critter.
Dilip S.05/18/2021 12:08
Even tigers do not mess with them.
Matt S.04/20/2021 11:56
Reckon that would taste alright
Chhoeng B.04/18/2021 00:43
Interesting!
Mitch B.04/12/2021 20:44
I thank you for sharing and keeping our Global Children and planet as safe as we can make it. Let's work to destroy poachers and their clients. Let's push hard to end death dealers and stop trophy slaughter. Peace from Canada.
Albert O.04/10/2021 08:39
We have it here in philippines .the smaller version ..the tamarraws of mindoro province...also protected....
Renaud H.04/09/2021 01:56
I hope it will survive Man’s endless greed! 😱
Abes N.04/09/2021 01:29
&
Abdul S.04/08/2021 07:36
Good.weight
Blessy J.04/07/2021 01:04
They have become a common sight in the Nilgiris now. You can see them walking through the neighborhoods in most parts Ooty, coonoor, specially can be sighted in tea estates
Rijoe G.04/06/2021 17:52
I have seen one in topslip. In wild. I mistook it for an elephant and scooted from there. Then I saw it from far and identified it.
Heinam E.04/04/2021 09:44
Ze Mnui village, senapati District. Manipur- India is preserving this Animals.... Come and see in reality.... I should say, the most ennocent and loyal Animals.. love it.
Cushla K.04/04/2021 09:24
Super Amazing
Haider K.04/02/2021 12:14
And a lone Tiger hunts the majestic Indian Bison.......
Hajera M.04/01/2021 12:19
Wow! Amazing animal!
Gilbert O.04/01/2021 07:54
Surly are they not cows
Umesh P.03/31/2021 11:18
In my country
Red G.03/31/2021 08:33
We do have it also in deep jungle of Malaysia. In Malay we called it SELADANG 😊
Kim Z.03/30/2021 22:35
It is a pretty animal
Surindar P.03/30/2021 13:38
Killing of this animal for meat should be forbidden immediately to protect them from extinction.