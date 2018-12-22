back
The hidden lives of farmed turkeys
Their lifespan depends on how big your oven is... L214 Ethique et Animaux filmed the living conditions of turkeys in a factory farm.
12/22/2018 8:03 AM
79 comments
Joanne W.08/12/2020 19:30
This cannot be healthy meat..wake up folks eat organic humanely raised
Paulina C.06/28/2020 08:09
Disgusting they should all be free range and grown naturally. This needs to be more regulated it is animal cruelty the way it is
Aditi D.06/21/2020 07:33
please people go vegetarian !!🙏
Isabelle R.06/17/2020 04:15
Remember people you eat all their stress, their antibiotics and growth hormones with the meat. And that is what makes you sick over time🙈😭
Bea G.01/16/2020 11:03
This is a Disgrace and Disgusting 🇬🇧😡😡 so CRUL
Renu S.01/13/2020 12:59
It's unbelievable how pathetic conditions the animals and birds are forced to live.. It's so inhumane.. It's just heartbreaking..
Doug W.01/13/2020 07:10
Europe is only a fraction behind Asia when it comes to animal welfare
Debbie E.01/12/2020 23:43
Creul assholes
Mushtaq S.01/07/2020 08:42
Ayatollah Khomeini was right. America is the great Satan.
Eliza-Dawn W.12/31/2019 19:41
i think Turkey tastes disgusting anyway
Liza Z.12/28/2019 00:29
That's why I told my husband we you're cooking Turkey anymore Thanksgiving.
Marian G.12/27/2019 07:33
Never again.
Linda C.12/26/2019 07:48
I cannot watch this. So appalling and distressing. I pity those animals in horrible conditions.
Karolina W.12/26/2019 02:44
Enjoy your Christmas meal 😠
