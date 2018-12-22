back

The hidden lives of farmed turkeys

Their lifespan depends on how big your oven is... L214 Ethique et Animaux filmed the living conditions of turkeys in a factory farm.

12/22/2018 8:03 AM

79 comments

  • Joanne W.
    08/12/2020 19:30

    This cannot be healthy meat..wake up folks eat organic humanely raised

  • Paulina C.
    06/28/2020 08:09

    Disgusting they should all be free range and grown naturally. This needs to be more regulated it is animal cruelty the way it is

  • Aditi D.
    06/21/2020 07:33

    please people go vegetarian !!🙏

  • David S.
    06/19/2020 22:43

    yummy

  • Isabelle R.
    06/17/2020 04:15

    Remember people you eat all their stress, their antibiotics and growth hormones with the meat. And that is what makes you sick over time🙈😭

  • Bea G.
    01/16/2020 11:03

    This is a Disgrace and Disgusting 🇬🇧😡😡 so CRUL

  • Renu S.
    01/13/2020 12:59

    It's unbelievable how pathetic conditions the animals and birds are forced to live.. It's so inhumane.. It's just heartbreaking..

  • Doug W.
    01/13/2020 07:10

    Europe is only a fraction behind Asia when it comes to animal welfare

  • Debbie E.
    01/12/2020 23:43

    Creul assholes

  • Mushtaq S.
    01/07/2020 08:42

    Ayatollah Khomeini was right. America is the great Satan.

  • Sergie C.
    01/03/2020 22:43

    Buy organic problem solved.

  • Eliza-Dawn W.
    12/31/2019 19:41

    i think Turkey tastes disgusting anyway

  • Liza Z.
    12/28/2019 00:29

    That's why I told my husband we you're cooking Turkey anymore Thanksgiving.

  • Marian G.
    12/27/2019 07:33

    Never again.

  • Sheri C.
    12/26/2019 15:31

    And they are delish

  • Linda C.
    12/26/2019 07:48

    I cannot watch this. So appalling and distressing. I pity those animals in horrible conditions.

  • Karolina W.
    12/26/2019 02:44

    Enjoy your Christmas meal 😠

  • Dakota S.
    12/26/2019 00:50

    Is this all this page posts? Get this shit tfoh

  • Dave P.
    12/26/2019 00:38

    Yummy turkey.

  • Hajnalka H.
    12/25/2019 20:35

    🙏🙏🙏

