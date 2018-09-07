back
The hummingbird hawk-moth and convergent evolution
This moth is acting just like a hummingbird, and that's because of convergent evolution.
07/09/2018 10:37 AM
338 comments
Bill W.07/24/2021 02:20
I watch for them every summer
Hammad M.06/30/2021 04:51
Seen them live few years back and thought of a tiny hummingbird
Melissa S.06/29/2021 14:44
it’s like the one we saw
Aleš Z.06/29/2021 10:24
Yesterday I saw Brut in cafe garden in east Bohemia in Czech Republic. 😁 And now I know what is it. 🙏 Thanks 😉
Conrado C.06/28/2021 20:51
... lo que se encontraría
Suzanne M.06/22/2021 03:04
So beautiful and different 😍
Daniel F.06/22/2021 02:39
I’ve held one before and saved it! Super cool animals!
Samiur R.06/20/2021 14:57
I know it's pretty but I am dead scared of moths for no reason 🥲
Steve S.05/28/2021 23:23
We used to have them in our yard when we lived in Honesdale, PA. I thought they were hummingbirds at first. We moved a few miles away, and I haven't seen one since!
Donna M.05/27/2021 18:10
A lady I work with took a picture of one she found in her yard! Never saw one before
Ram B.05/27/2021 12:48
Ram B.05/27/2021 12:48
Amazing capture
Freddie D.05/21/2021 18:52
thas how i sound clapping her cheeks
Giovanni C.05/20/2021 21:17
Makes me wonder which ones we have mistaken for.🤔
André V.05/18/2021 05:00
A mariposa que falei Lucas Nascimento
Garnet G.05/16/2021 11:40
Garnet G.05/16/2021 11:40
Catarina Z.05/15/2021 19:51
Please replace “butterfly” to “moth” in the video. It’s not a butterfly. The video caption is more correct than video’s subtitles 💀 Just because it’s pretty, it’s not automatically a butterfly. Thaaanksss
Sonia N.05/15/2021 18:05
:)
Pyotr P.05/15/2021 15:25
I saw this two times in my garden.. I was so happy to see it... ☺