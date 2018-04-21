back
The Inca trail leads to an iconic place
Here's one of the world's best hiking trails. 😎
04/21/2018 7:03 AM
- 4:03
How do tadpoles become frogs?
- 1:43
Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted
- 3:01
60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction
- 2:32
How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
- 3:18
There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.
- 3:34
How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?
62 comments
Dan B.08/09/2018 15:19
If I hear one more bullshit thing rich people do ill scream. I'm poor. I'm flying paper airplanes for entertainment. Whopee
Josiane G.08/08/2018 11:05
- want to do this, want to come?
Felicia P.08/08/2018 03:52
I would love to go
Ola K.08/07/2018 22:29
o
Ellie B.08/07/2018 07:01
Krina
Nila G.08/06/2018 14:07
o how I wish
Dan L.07/23/2018 20:32
Oui c’est bien ça!!
Max B.07/23/2018 02:52
Est-ce la treck que vous avez fait ?
Robert L.07/20/2018 09:48
One place I would have loved to visit but due to health cannot make it. The whole place is magnificent, the building techniques so precise and its location is absolutely outstanding.
Elaine F.07/10/2018 14:30
awesome place to go, really loved it there!
Joanne W.06/13/2018 06:50
🤔
Dorota M.06/04/2018 12:29
!
Cristian T.06/03/2018 20:08
er du klar til det ? :)))
Karolina W.05/15/2018 17:57
Incredible place
Max T.05/15/2018 02:22
... t’a une belle petite vue 😛
Marta L.05/14/2018 05:22
zawsze chcialam zroboc ten szlak..niedlugo bedziesZ miala szanse
Stephanie M.05/13/2018 17:02
geil
Tanvi D.05/11/2018 14:45
what I was talking about.
Colin F.05/11/2018 12:01
Did this a couple of years ago, awesome trek and the view as you go thru the Sungate is breathtaking.
Florian P.05/10/2018 09:05
wann geht’s los ? 🙈