The maned wolf is under threat

The world's tallest canid is under threat.

07/23/2018 10:17 AM

20 comments

  • Daniel E.
    02/26/2020 23:29

    Everything is under threat because anthropogenic climate change is a hoax. It is used to cover up their greed, and lust for more control.

  • Clifford S.
    02/18/2020 22:37

    A very unique animal and needs to be saved.

  • Bodoy A.
    02/17/2020 13:47

    wow.. its like a hybrid. crossed between wolf and fox. kinda. what a beautiful world we have but only we are destroying it.

  • Tony H.
    02/17/2020 10:09

    Cool

  • Jeanine S.
    02/16/2020 12:19

    Wow

  • Kathy A.
    02/15/2020 01:53

    Wow looks like for coyote mm purse Fox but this is a wolf is a wolf be don't look like much one weird wolf

  • Kevin O.
    02/13/2020 09:56

    Maned wolf

  • Veronica K.
    02/11/2020 04:46

    a very tall Vixen

  • Matt C.
    02/10/2020 09:07

    Domesticate them, Look how many dog and cats here in Philippines.. too many..

  • Santiago M.
    02/09/2020 23:02

    Beautiful animal, I lived in all south American countries except Uruguay and never saw them

  • Emmajane T.
    02/09/2020 21:46

    real life crash bandicoot 😭

  • GE M.
    02/09/2020 16:52

    São lindos e tímidos

  • Merita B.
    02/09/2020 15:08

    What a beautiful creature oh wow.

  • Vaso L.
    02/09/2020 12:05

    Wow beautiful

  • Claudia S.
    02/09/2020 11:51

    Beautiful

  • Ferdinando N.
    02/09/2020 11:31

    It's known as Lobo Guará here in Brazil (Guará Wolf).

  • Safayaat U.
    02/09/2020 08:52

    Environmentally conscious vegan wolf.

  • Tania J.
    02/09/2020 08:51

    how beautiful is this guy

  • Ramil L.
    02/09/2020 08:43

    wow beautiful creature... let s save it from extinction.

  • Lumen L.
    02/09/2020 08:16

    Slender man dingo hybrid

