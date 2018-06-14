back
The Nā Pali coast offers breathtaking landscapes
This is where Steven Spielberg shot The Lost World: Jurassic Park. 🦖
06/14/2018 6:21 PM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
6 comments
Curtis B.01/04/2022 16:49
<Mesmerized>....That's some unparalleled beauty!
Subhash R.01/02/2022 11:35
Beautiful Photography
Georgina N.01/02/2022 09:06
💖
Neil A.01/02/2022 08:46
Went there back in 1995, awesome place. Hawaiian isles are not all about, Waikiki beach. Maui is my personal favourite. Aloha ❤️
Pridman K.01/02/2022 08:38
Good afternoon dear.
Mariusz M.01/02/2022 06:27
Beautyfull borning place Tiranosuruses