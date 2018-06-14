back

The Nā Pali coast offers breathtaking landscapes

This is where Steven Spielberg shot The Lost World: Jurassic Park. 🦖

06/14/2018 6:21 PM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

6 comments

  • Curtis B.
    01/04/2022 16:49

    <Mesmerized>....That's some unparalleled beauty!

  • Subhash R.
    01/02/2022 11:35

    Beautiful Photography

  • Georgina N.
    01/02/2022 09:06

    💖

  • Neil A.
    01/02/2022 08:46

    Went there back in 1995, awesome place. Hawaiian isles are not all about, Waikiki beach. Maui is my personal favourite. Aloha ❤️

  • Pridman K.
    01/02/2022 08:38

    Good afternoon dear.

  • Mariusz M.
    01/02/2022 06:27

    Beautyfull borning place Tiranosuruses

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.