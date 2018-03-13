The naked mole-rat is one of the toughest animals

How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around
The rare and elusive sharks that live for hundreds of years
Crocodilians have a surprising maternal instinct
These 3 spiders are amazing
Sociable weaver nests provide shelter to many birds
How salmon swim upstream
daaaamn
n
What a lovely creature, perhaps with all its attributes the scientists could study them long term and perhaps find a cure for tumours and cancer. Would the little beastie be UGLY then?
..
Travis Dunsmore
Kyle J Tantardini
Research could be positive with cancer spreading cells and theirs.
They might not feel pain, and this occurs in humans too - very very rarely of course - but despite this surely it can be hurt?
You might not feel a gunshot wound, but you’ll still be suffering from internal bleeding. If this mole rat fell in acid it would still die, surely.
The main female pees on the other females' food, her pee sterilises them. When she,s ready to stop being in charge she stops peeing on their food.
What bothers me though is that we only know about them not feeling pain etc. because someone tortured some and killed some in a laboratory in the name of science.
I'd rather animals were left alone and stayed a mystery to humans.
We meddle too much with nature.
Kim Possible
Let the cloning end human hibrid experiments begin
They shall inherit the earth.
Interesting trade off.
Danny Sqealey widget
<3
I don't like the look of them.
!
Amazing
walid
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
19 comments
Joella B.03/22/2018 06:15
daaaamn
Sayana S.03/16/2018 12:22
n
Sylvia B.03/16/2018 10:18
What a lovely creature, perhaps with all its attributes the scientists could study them long term and perhaps find a cure for tumours and cancer. Would the little beastie be UGLY then?
Wen D.03/16/2018 02:39
..
Heather S.03/15/2018 01:57
Travis Dunsmore
Heather T.03/14/2018 05:44
Kyle J Tantardini
Johanne L.03/14/2018 01:07
Research could be positive with cancer spreading cells and theirs.
Matthew J.03/13/2018 22:54
They might not feel pain, and this occurs in humans too - very very rarely of course - but despite this surely it can be hurt? You might not feel a gunshot wound, but you’ll still be suffering from internal bleeding. If this mole rat fell in acid it would still die, surely.
Alice F.03/13/2018 19:35
The main female pees on the other females' food, her pee sterilises them. When she,s ready to stop being in charge she stops peeing on their food. What bothers me though is that we only know about them not feeling pain etc. because someone tortured some and killed some in a laboratory in the name of science. I'd rather animals were left alone and stayed a mystery to humans. We meddle too much with nature.
Karl A.03/13/2018 14:46
Kim Possible
Dragos C.03/13/2018 13:37
Let the cloning end human hibrid experiments begin
Diann M.03/13/2018 12:58
They shall inherit the earth.
Jackie M.03/13/2018 12:44
Interesting trade off.
James G.03/13/2018 09:40
Danny Sqealey widget
Johan G.03/13/2018 09:14
<3
John P.03/13/2018 08:22
I don't like the look of them.
Stacey K.03/13/2018 07:18
!
Adil K.03/13/2018 07:01
Amazing
Atal S.03/13/2018 06:55
walid