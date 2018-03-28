back
The octopus is very good at fleeing away from predators
Better than Houdini! 🐙
03/28/2018 4:04 PM
9 comments
Mario M.02/01/2022 17:12
Deciples of Houdini...
Aaudrey T.02/01/2022 03:52
They say that octopuses can escape through approximately an 1 inch large space. Even if they are big octopuses, they just need to have enough space for their beak (like a bird’s mouth) because it’s the only part of theirs bodies they can’t « squeeze » to fit in small spaces. I had watched a documentary about octopuses (Alien des fonds marins) and scientists discovered that octopuses can guest with one tentacle if they can pass their body through a whole. If one passes, the whole body can.
Lia R.01/31/2022 19:59
Je ne parle pas français ☹
Janice M.01/31/2022 02:38
Are there any English subtitles?
Fazeela M.01/31/2022 01:18
A Fantastic Contortionist!!👍🤩😂
Eva D.01/30/2022 21:08
NO LOS COMASSSSSSSSSSS POR FAVOR RŔRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Gulden L.07/30/2021 19:36
😯
Jerry T.07/30/2021 13:44
Octopi?
Virginia L.07/30/2021 13:06
I dont speak FRENCH...please translate