The octopus is very good at fleeing away from predators

Better than Houdini! 🐙

03/28/2018 4:04 PM

  1. 4:03

    How do tadpoles become frogs?

  2. 1:43

    Tama River in Japan used to be significantly polluted

  3. 3:01

    60% of wild coffee species are threatened with extinction

  4. 2:32

    How the sidewinder rattlesnake moves around

  5. 3:18

    There’s same-day delivery. Then there’s shipping by sailboat.

  6. 3:34

    How would the Earth look like if all the ice melted?

9 comments

  • Mario M.
    02/01/2022 17:12

    Deciples of Houdini...

  • Aaudrey T.
    02/01/2022 03:52

    They say that octopuses can escape through approximately an 1 inch large space. Even if they are big octopuses, they just need to have enough space for their beak (like a bird’s mouth) because it’s the only part of theirs bodies they can’t « squeeze » to fit in small spaces. I had watched a documentary about octopuses (Alien des fonds marins) and scientists discovered that octopuses can guest with one tentacle if they can pass their body through a whole. If one passes, the whole body can.

  • Lia R.
    01/31/2022 19:59

    Je ne parle pas français ☹

  • Janice M.
    01/31/2022 02:38

    Are there any English subtitles?

  • Fazeela M.
    01/31/2022 01:18

    A Fantastic Contortionist!!👍🤩😂

  • Eva D.
    01/30/2022 21:08

    NO LOS COMASSSSSSSSSSS POR FAVOR RŔRRRRRRRR!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Gulden L.
    07/30/2021 19:36

    😯

  • Jerry T.
    07/30/2021 13:44

    Octopi?

  • Virginia L.
    07/30/2021 13:06

    I dont speak FRENCH...please translate

