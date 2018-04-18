back

The peacock mantis shrimp is a fearsome hunter

Don't let it fool you, the peacock mantis shrimp packs the most powerful punch in the ocean. 💪

04/18/2018 11:02 AM

100 comments

  • Gerald D.
    04/24/2022 23:01

    Pretty awesome little dude

  • Gerald D.
    04/24/2022 22:59

    That's totally amazing

  • Nemsie M.
    01/12/2021 03:05

    Amazing creatures

  • Hajera M.
    12/17/2020 05:04

    Marvellous!

  • Georgina N.
    12/16/2020 10:57

    Amazing 💗

  • Yvonne W.
    12/14/2020 17:41

    Fantastic

  • Steph R.
    12/13/2020 01:33

    your best invention EVER

  • Manon E.
    12/07/2020 07:50

    Waouw

  • Babar P.
    12/04/2020 11:28

    Marvelous traits 👍

  • Eileen B.
    12/04/2020 04:28

    AMAZING!!!!

  • Kerry L.
    12/04/2020 02:11

    Lenny

  • Aas M.
    12/03/2020 18:35

    Nature is perfect and beautiful also.

  • Kajal S.
    12/03/2020 17:43

    look at this beauty 😍😍😍😍😍

  • Chloé M.
    12/03/2020 17:29

    when you have time

  • Juniper H.
    12/03/2020 04:34

    They don't make good aquarium pets, because they tend to break glass tanks.

  • Leslie B.
    12/02/2020 21:16

    I love all of your posts! So much great information. Your good for the mind🧠

  • Kent O.
    12/02/2020 13:02

    project pawaa

  • Melanie A.
    07/12/2020 03:53

    So amazing!

  • Heather M.
    06/30/2020 10:12

    Oh my god , did you know this!?!??

  • Chris K.
    06/23/2020 03:05

    👀👀

