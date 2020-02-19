back
The right way to plant trees
Planting trees is great for the environment — but only if you do it right. Here's how.
02/17/2019 6:02 PMupdated: 08/31/2020 3:17 PM
10 comments
Michael H.02/19/2020 15:17
Just to offset the US carbon footprint you need to plant 40million trees per day. Every day!! Every single freakin day!!!!!!! so yeah come on
Edward B.02/18/2020 23:49
The excessive "vocal fry" makes the message rather light weight.
Angel D.02/18/2020 15:40
so much BS in 4 minutes, plant a tree in your backyard, infront of your house, wherever you want and can.
Nic R.02/18/2020 15:30
*European immigrants
Annsofi H.02/18/2020 14:07
And trees ned co2
Park C.02/18/2020 08:01
Planting a tree is better than not planting a tree. Yes we chopped down most of our country. Yes we are destroying the planet. No, there is no viable reason not to plant a tree yourself from time to time.
Joanne R.02/18/2020 07:02
Um....trees used to cover the land! SMH!!!
Christian W.02/18/2020 05:09
Why can people not FIRST learn how to talk and pronounce properly and THEN go on air?
Lanang P.02/18/2020 01:39
I like to see her plants some trees 🤣
Jacki E.02/17/2020 19:26
I'd like to know of these areas of successful reforestation in the eastern side of the United States are.