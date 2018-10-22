back
The story of the Kawésqar
This is the story of an indigenous people that managed to adapt to one of the most inhospitable places in the world. Meet the Kawésqar.
10/22/2018 5:00 PM
And even more
- 6:43
The complete history of UFOs
- 4:53
The Life of Kendrick Lamar
- 3:01
Indigenous activist details the horrors of American boarding schools
- 3:01
#TBT: Volcanologist Haroun Tazieff's warning about climate change in 1979
- 7:58
When did body hair become seen as "unfeminine"?
- 5:04
The unbelievable reason why Jane Roe changed her mind about abortion
22 comments
Patrick L.09/03/2020 14:25
Where is this place?
Darko I.08/23/2020 08:13
Imaju slobodu druze sto ti ocigledno nerazumes
Red E.08/20/2020 06:05
When words come like wiped out, genocide, massacre, extinction also name of Europe comes.
Pauline N.08/19/2020 19:43
far out they just got to wreck shit aye
Cuthbert J.08/19/2020 19:16
Where there is no outside intervention the natives thrive.
Кике С.08/19/2020 17:12
Europeans never conquested that territory, they pass by many times but no colonies. The first successful settlement was made by the Chilean government in 1843 and they were responsible of their extinction, not the Europeans. Sadly late 1800 begging of the 1900 Chileans were killing kaweshkars
Stephie G.08/19/2020 16:06
Its so amazing to know about them.
Ashar A.08/19/2020 14:08
Mère nature est toujours assez gentille avec ceux qui comprennent et adoptent des mesures de prévention pour profiter et apprendre à vivre dans des conditions extrêmement difficiles. 💞
Jomel M.08/19/2020 13:32
so sad that thay're all gone now
Matthew D.08/19/2020 12:20
so cool!
Kelly L.08/19/2020 12:19
Darwin’s book - voyage of the beagle - describes Tierra del Fuego and how they would cannibalise the old women when they needed food ... an amazing account of the area. He also depicts the South American continent- a good read, his description takes you to the places he visited! X
Angie W.08/19/2020 12:00
thought you might find this interesting 🧐
Tarun S.08/19/2020 11:21
The indigenous people of Tierra del Fuego were very similar. Unfortunately, they too did not survive colonisation.
Ariel F.08/19/2020 10:58
💚
Gustavo V.01/22/2019 16:06
http://m.spiegel.de/international/zeitgeist/europe-s-human-zoos-remains-of-indigenous-abductees-back-home-after-130-years-a-671759.html
Toni M.01/22/2019 10:23
It goes to show you humans are your worst enemy
Johnny S.01/21/2019 17:05
The Kawesqar survive to this day. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsO08YN33fo
Carlos M.01/20/2019 22:51
Não viste nem um?😉
Bella Q.01/20/2019 16:37
Just another example of the white man destroying indigenous people. Fucking disgusting and yet still the queen has a hold on so many countries of all the land that the indigenous people once owned yet was taken and they were killed and claimed as rhe queens yet to this day there is no reconciliation or apologies or even granting land back or whatever the case may be. Should wipe a few hundred milli white people out take what they own and confiscate it or just take it and build whatever we want
Baba C.01/20/2019 13:47
Alexandra Clark