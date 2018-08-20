back
The surprising landscape at Slope Point
In Slope Point, New Zealand, trees twist themselves to oppose the least resistance possible to the wind. 🇳🇿
08/20/2018 4:16 PM
266 comments
Chittaranjan M.03/29/2022 08:11
Due to heavy winds direction tree gets bend
Haneity B.03/14/2022 04:47
Kind of place I wanna leave peaceful
Carol A.03/09/2022 22:16
We have trees like this in Cornwall, not quite as big
Jyoti J.03/09/2022 21:26
Interesting!
Jyoti J.03/09/2022 21:25
Interesting
Tui H.03/08/2022 09:05
Only in NZ
Tuhiwai K.03/08/2022 06:56
So are they continuing to plant new trees to support these ones ?
Ceirizze S.03/08/2022 06:56
it's called krummholz 😊
Ica K.03/07/2022 17:27
have you been here?
Marie d.03/07/2022 14:58
Amazing!
Elaine B.03/07/2022 13:50
see this!
Swati V.03/07/2022 13:39
A sessile being's adaptation response 😇
Ubaid J.03/07/2022 13:29
Due to winds blowing in the coastal areas trees make the shape sloppy type
Andrew F.03/07/2022 11:08
The Krumholz Effect.
Mudit K.03/07/2022 10:33
Amazing 🔔
Manasi D.03/07/2022 09:47
Awesome 👍
Same03/07/2022 02:00
👍
Aida M.03/07/2022 01:19
Amazing nature!!!!!!
Marcelo G.03/06/2022 23:18
Look at that
Steve B.03/06/2022 19:37
Bodega bay, California has trees like that.