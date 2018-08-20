back

The surprising landscape at Slope Point

In Slope Point, New Zealand, trees twist themselves to oppose the least resistance possible to the wind. 🇳🇿

08/20/2018 4:16 PM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

266 comments

  • Chittaranjan M.
    03/29/2022 08:11

    Due to heavy winds direction tree gets bend

  • Haneity B.
    03/14/2022 04:47

    Kind of place I wanna leave peaceful

  • Carol A.
    03/09/2022 22:16

    We have trees like this in Cornwall, not quite as big

  • Jyoti J.
    03/09/2022 21:26

    Interesting!

  • Jyoti J.
    03/09/2022 21:25

    Interesting

  • Tui H.
    03/08/2022 09:05

    Only in NZ

  • Tuhiwai K.
    03/08/2022 06:56

    So are they continuing to plant new trees to support these ones ?

  • Ceirizze S.
    03/08/2022 06:56

    it's called krummholz 😊

  • Ica K.
    03/07/2022 17:27

    have you been here?

  • Marie d.
    03/07/2022 14:58

    Amazing!

  • Elaine B.
    03/07/2022 13:50

    see this!

  • Swati V.
    03/07/2022 13:39

    A sessile being's adaptation response 😇

  • Ubaid J.
    03/07/2022 13:29

    Due to winds blowing in the coastal areas trees make the shape sloppy type

  • Andrew F.
    03/07/2022 11:08

    The Krumholz Effect.

  • Mudit K.
    03/07/2022 10:33

    Amazing 🔔

  • Manasi D.
    03/07/2022 09:47

    Awesome 👍

  • Same
    03/07/2022 02:00

    👍

  • Aida M.
    03/07/2022 01:19

    Amazing nature!!!!!!

  • Marcelo G.
    03/06/2022 23:18

    Look at that

  • Steve B.
    03/06/2022 19:37

    Bodega bay, California has trees like that.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.