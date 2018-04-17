back

The tarsier: a primate endangered by tourism

Each of its eyes weighs more than its brain. 👀

04/17/2018 4:26 PM

Earth

135 comments

  • Howard H.
    06/19/2020 20:05

    Endangered a very scary word

  • Jun P.
    06/16/2020 15:56

    It's more fun in the Philippines 🇵🇭 🇵🇭 🇵🇭

  • Aarti B.
    06/11/2020 06:12

    Amazing!

  • Vincent M.
    05/31/2020 20:04

    Almighty God.creation

  • Isabelle R.
    12/22/2019 20:32

    Bushbabies look like little aliens, so cute. You get their “cousins” in Subsahara Africa too

  • Ibrahim A.
    12/18/2019 10:59

    "It is a very shy animal and needs a hectare of space all by itself". Yes guys that's me. I'm a tarsier

  • Caroline B.
    12/16/2019 12:54

    for some reason i felt like i needed you to see this

  • Erwin G.
    12/16/2019 04:02

    starwars...master yoda himself...its only in my beloved philippines....yahoooo...

  • Robin P.
    12/15/2019 19:23

    Erica Hwang relatable content

  • Paul D.
    12/14/2019 08:19

    Same with Trump!

  • Karen Z.
    11/26/2019 08:28

    Cutie pie with big eyes. 😃

  • Tony v.
    10/24/2019 08:37

    I got the same problem and my eyes are small!

  • Salaikina I.
    10/20/2019 22:59

    They are amazing and super gentle. They are afraid of any noisy sound . I have seen many in the Philippines , especially in conversación center at Bohol island . Tarsier rescue center

  • Raminta R.
    10/04/2019 20:23

    🤩

  • Allyxis A.
    09/29/2019 13:03

    Maypa iyang mata dako

  • Kien D.
    09/29/2019 11:27

    Visit the beautiful place like chocolate hills located in bohol philippines. So proud to be pilipino!

  • Purvesh S.
    09/27/2019 08:24

    What is this creature called ? Couldn't make out from the text content shown with this video.

  • Anna L.
    09/24/2019 20:21

    lueg wie süess die sind 😍😍

  • Mark J.
    09/23/2019 21:09

    😂

  • Allya B.
    09/23/2019 16:15

    Whoa.... I like these eyes.... 😁

