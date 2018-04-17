back
The tarsier: a primate endangered by tourism
Each of its eyes weighs more than its brain. 👀
04/17/2018 4:26 PM
- 4:03
135 comments
Howard H.06/19/2020 20:05
Endangered a very scary word
Jun P.06/16/2020 15:56
It's more fun in the Philippines 🇵🇭 🇵🇭 🇵🇭
Aarti B.06/11/2020 06:12
Amazing!
Vincent M.05/31/2020 20:04
Almighty God.creation
Isabelle R.12/22/2019 20:32
Bushbabies look like little aliens, so cute. You get their “cousins” in Subsahara Africa too
Ibrahim A.12/18/2019 10:59
"It is a very shy animal and needs a hectare of space all by itself". Yes guys that's me. I'm a tarsier
Caroline B.12/16/2019 12:54
for some reason i felt like i needed you to see this
Erwin G.12/16/2019 04:02
starwars...master yoda himself...its only in my beloved philippines....yahoooo...
Robin P.12/15/2019 19:23
Erica Hwang relatable content
Paul D.12/14/2019 08:19
Same with Trump!
Karen Z.11/26/2019 08:28
Cutie pie with big eyes. 😃
Tony v.10/24/2019 08:37
I got the same problem and my eyes are small!
Salaikina I.10/20/2019 22:59
They are amazing and super gentle. They are afraid of any noisy sound . I have seen many in the Philippines , especially in conversación center at Bohol island . Tarsier rescue center
Raminta R.10/04/2019 20:23
🤩
Allyxis A.09/29/2019 13:03
Maypa iyang mata dako
Kien D.09/29/2019 11:27
Visit the beautiful place like chocolate hills located in bohol philippines. So proud to be pilipino!
Purvesh S.09/27/2019 08:24
What is this creature called ? Couldn't make out from the text content shown with this video.
Anna L.09/24/2019 20:21
lueg wie süess die sind 😍😍
Mark J.09/23/2019 21:09
😂
Allya B.09/23/2019 16:15
Whoa.... I like these eyes.... 😁