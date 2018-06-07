back

The titan arum has the world's tallest inflorescence

This plant is nicknamed the "corpse flower" and it can grow up to 11.5ft tall. 💐⚰️💐

07/06/2018 3:01 PM

263 comments

  • Eka N.
    06/12/2021 16:21

    Yang kecil banyak di sekitar rumah temenku. Baunya luar biasa

  • Linda E.
    04/17/2021 17:39

    Magnificent

  • Sharyn B.
    04/16/2021 03:33

    Yes I had one and it stinks

  • Linda C.
    04/13/2021 19:01

    Thank you for sharing this incredible and rare plant. ☺️

  • Yvonne P.
    04/03/2021 09:11

    Amazing plant

  • G S.
    03/30/2021 14:59

    Super

  • Roses R.
    03/29/2021 21:57

    It's name match it's smell ....,smells like a dead human body in advance state of decomposition

  • Cindy L.
    03/22/2021 17:59

    I remember waiting in line at MSU to see this, it was very cool to see it.

  • Joginder K.
    03/20/2021 18:40

    I have seen this flower in Kew garden LONDON

  • Diane W.
    03/17/2021 14:28

    Intriguing!

  • Maria G.
    03/15/2021 22:49

    Amazing beautiful indeed.

  • Ella M.
    03/15/2021 21:38

    Fuck, the size of the Bee to pollinate that!!🐝🤣

  • Amelia S.
    03/12/2021 07:52

    BEAUTIFUL.

  • Borislav M.
    03/10/2021 16:26

    💜💜💜

  • Alejandro A.
    03/10/2021 06:41

    mira ésto! Parece prehistórica

  • Jessica B.
    03/10/2021 04:50

    😯😯😯 Wow...😯😯😯😯😯😯😯

  • Donna N.
    03/10/2021 03:31

    Beautiful!

  • Bunny C.
    03/09/2021 03:25

    Interesting

  • Aik J.
    03/08/2021 09:13

    Interesting stuff.

  • Marge S.
    03/06/2021 05:50

    I can remember as a young teen , my dad had one of these plants In our yard in Vancouver , Washington . I remember it blooming once , & how putrid it smelled , like rotten meat . Wasn't pretty , just unique . Not sure what happened to it .

