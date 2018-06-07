back
The titan arum has the world's tallest inflorescence
This plant is nicknamed the "corpse flower" and it can grow up to 11.5ft tall. 💐⚰️💐
07/06/2018 3:01 PM
And even more
- 3:13
El sifaka sedoso, un lémur en grave peligro de extinción
- 1:39
El axolote, la curiosa especie endémica de México
- 2:52
Así desapareció el alca gigante
- 2:30
Las sanguijuelas, una herramienta valiosa en los hospitales
- 2:34
Dos pingüinos machos están criando una bebé juntos
- 3:35
3 curiosidades que hacen a México único 🇲🇽
263 comments
Eka N.06/12/2021 16:21
Yang kecil banyak di sekitar rumah temenku. Baunya luar biasa
Linda E.04/17/2021 17:39
Magnificent
Sharyn B.04/16/2021 03:33
Yes I had one and it stinks
Linda C.04/13/2021 19:01
Thank you for sharing this incredible and rare plant. ☺️
Yvonne P.04/03/2021 09:11
Amazing plant
G S.03/30/2021 14:59
Super
Roses R.03/29/2021 21:57
It's name match it's smell ....,smells like a dead human body in advance state of decomposition
Cindy L.03/22/2021 17:59
I remember waiting in line at MSU to see this, it was very cool to see it.
Joginder K.03/20/2021 18:40
I have seen this flower in Kew garden LONDON
Diane W.03/17/2021 14:28
Intriguing!
Maria G.03/15/2021 22:49
Amazing beautiful indeed.
Ella M.03/15/2021 21:38
Fuck, the size of the Bee to pollinate that!!🐝🤣
Amelia S.03/12/2021 07:52
BEAUTIFUL.
Borislav M.03/10/2021 16:26
💜💜💜
Alejandro A.03/10/2021 06:41
mira ésto! Parece prehistórica
Jessica B.03/10/2021 04:50
😯😯😯 Wow...😯😯😯😯😯😯😯
Donna N.03/10/2021 03:31
Beautiful!
Bunny C.03/09/2021 03:25
Interesting
Aik J.03/08/2021 09:13
Interesting stuff.
Marge S.03/06/2021 05:50
I can remember as a young teen , my dad had one of these plants In our yard in Vancouver , Washington . I remember it blooming once , & how putrid it smelled , like rotten meat . Wasn't pretty , just unique . Not sure what happened to it .