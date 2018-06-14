back

The "water palace" was built in the 18th century by the raja of Jaipur state

This palace is floating in the middle of a lake in India. Its name: the Jal Mahal.

06/14/2018 10:39 AM

Earth

10 comments

  • Natalia T.
    12/07/2021 06:59

    Conosco ho visitato per15 giorni l'india 10anni fa molto bello

  • Jóhannes J.
    09/29/2021 13:57

    It's not floating then is it?

  • Shaista K.
    07/16/2021 04:40

    Beautiful ❤️

  • P B.
    06/20/2021 21:52

    Top

  • Mél A.
    06/20/2021 19:17

    😁

  • S M.
    06/20/2021 12:25

    JesusAmen

  • Surindar P.
    06/20/2021 10:38

    Wonderful, living in harmony with Mother Nature, at the same time saving the city from flooding.

  • Lucy v.
    06/20/2021 06:42

    Weet je nog?

  • VÏKHØ V.
    06/20/2021 04:11

    🎡🚧🌬ÑTËK 🌬🚧🎡

  • Dzo J.
    06/19/2021 22:29

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NOgpnyPJZI

