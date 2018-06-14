back
The "water palace" was built in the 18th century by the raja of Jaipur state
This palace is floating in the middle of a lake in India. Its name: the Jal Mahal.
10 comments
Natalia T.12/07/2021 06:59
Conosco ho visitato per15 giorni l'india 10anni fa molto bello
Jóhannes J.09/29/2021 13:57
It's not floating then is it?
Shaista K.07/16/2021 04:40
Beautiful ❤️
P B.06/20/2021 21:52
Top
Mél A.06/20/2021 19:17
😁
S M.06/20/2021 12:25
JesusAmen
Surindar P.06/20/2021 10:38
Wonderful, living in harmony with Mother Nature, at the same time saving the city from flooding.
Lucy v.06/20/2021 06:42
Weet je nog?
VÏKHØ V.06/20/2021 04:11
🎡🚧🌬ÑTËK 🌬🚧🎡
Dzo J.06/19/2021 22:29
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4NOgpnyPJZI