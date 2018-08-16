back
The wolverine is the most ferocious animal of the Far North
Wolverines are real, and they are scary!
08/16/2018 3:56 PM
- 2:38
Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers
- 2:28
The mysterious Greenland sharks
- 6:42
This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...
- 2:22
Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye
- 4:58
This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving
- 2:22
Meet the red-shanked douc
13 comments
Brandon L.11/04/2018 02:28
I also hear they don't give a shit.
Cyril L.11/02/2018 11:59
nouvel animal
Amy T.11/02/2018 04:12
Everything is the weasel family is just amazing 😍
Richard M.11/01/2018 17:00
Just about one of the coolest animals in the world.
Donna V.11/01/2018 16:12
I used to be a werewolf but I’m alright nooooooowwwwwwww!
Shawn M.11/01/2018 14:01
Bamf
Sabrina C.11/01/2018 11:02
not to be confused with wear wolves lol
Antoine G.11/01/2018 08:29
glouton is real man
Amandine F.11/01/2018 07:40
grougrou
Fejzi S.11/01/2018 06:22
Elsadat Rysheni
Bill E.10/31/2018 23:19
Fascinating animals. Far more interesting than this short posting.
Ralf E.10/31/2018 21:56
Vielfraß!!! :-)
Jay T.10/31/2018 20:40
Who tf didn’t know wolverines are real animals??