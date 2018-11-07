back
The world's largest land-dwelling arthropod
This crab can open coconuts with its claws. It also tends to steal dirty dishes from houses. 🦀
348 comments
Pornsak T.04/15/2022 16:04
สวัสดีคับ
Luis R.01/29/2022 02:55
the largest land arthropod is the gorilla
Jeffrey C.01/15/2022 09:01
Do they taste good?
Dana W.01/13/2022 20:54
... in my newsfeed. Lol
Hina L.01/10/2022 22:37
We eat those back in the Pacific islands. They are so very delicious! If you think lobster is tasty, you should try the coconut crab. It is far more tastier. In my islands we call it, “Chaninway” (Janinwe)
Squish S.12/17/2021 04:44
😬
Irene B.12/06/2021 08:04
It looks delicious though
Bennie D.12/03/2021 15:55
Can you eat them?
Christopher P.12/03/2021 01:11
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9pw61rCVbTWIWPYIPXgo3w
LUke C.10/29/2021 17:04
gibu lawwwwwww
David P.10/29/2021 13:58
Wow my favorite coconut 🦀 crabs its very tasty when u boiled it with coco milk... but it can also kill a person because this crabs cause coconut to fall if ur not lucky ull get hit... 🥥 🌴 🥛
Azam B.10/27/2021 05:06
Can we eat them
Ifvee M.10/16/2021 13:32
In visayas and Mindanao Philippines where it sorrounded with so many coconut tree this crab can be found and it is called Kagang in Visayan language and the price of it is very expensive also
Lori M.10/09/2021 16:29
Creepy crawlers
Seong K.10/08/2021 07:02
John Has Gone is this the one u had at Vanuatu g?
Hameed S.10/08/2021 02:33
Nice
Harez A.10/07/2021 15:44
The coconut crab is the largest terrestrial arthropod in the world, with a weight of up to 4.1 kg . It can grow to up to 1 m (3 ft 3 in) in length from each tip to tip of the leg.
Skye E.10/06/2021 11:17
Not found on Hawaii
Hamia N.10/06/2021 07:12
Coconut Crab or in Indonesia we named Ketan Kenari has been protecting by Indonesia Law.
Martine E.10/05/2021 16:25
Just me but I watched the whole way through to the end just to see if we could eat them lol