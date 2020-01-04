back

There are fewer and fewer silent zones in the US

This is one of the quietest places in the US, and it's one of the few left.🍃

11/04/2018 7:27 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 1:49 PM

16 comments

  • Danny W.
    04/01/2020 02:57

    You have ft.lewis-Mcord air base a short jet ride from there and sea-tac airport flos over there also.I think the wildlife already knows what a jet sounds like.

  • Dirk L.
    04/01/2020 02:48

    "War fighting capabilities" and obscene wealth are all that matter???

  • Nathan V.
    03/30/2020 09:03

    Lol it’s wedged between Seattle and Victoria bc. Why would it be quiet there? That’s not remote at all

  • Richie M.
    03/29/2020 11:31

    Unprepared squadrons? Just use all those new planes we bought over the years that are decaying in a field to defend yourselves with. It’s not like anyone’s using them.

  • John L.
    03/26/2020 21:26

    Love those jets

  • Susan L.
    03/26/2020 18:43

    First of all, there is no Army in this, as in your captioning. It's all Navy. :) Second, it is sometimes difficult in this world to balance military security with wanting nature as it was 100 years ago. I am sorry for this conflict.

  • Don L.
    03/26/2020 05:52

    Yeah well if ever,hope fully not,if missile's or enemy come at us from our side we will all thank them for doing their job.We live in the world,not fairy tale liberal kum by ya,where love eternal shines on all.

  • Laura Y.
    03/26/2020 04:47

    So it turns out that the Republican war mongers can’t save the world and they should’ve invested their money and our money into medical research after the Ebola crisis and so here we are

  • Robert M.
    03/26/2020 03:45

    When your life is on the line you will wake to the fact our military is the only thing that is going to save it. So shut up while you are ahead

  • Toni B.
    03/26/2020 03:34

    In a national park and quiet? Bah . There are a million quiet places . We just don’t tell everyone about them and they are not in parks

  • Roger N.
    03/26/2020 02:52

    Keeping enemies out or quiet forests? Duh

  • Josh C.
    03/26/2020 01:06

    Uh.. the water makes it anything but quiet. You want quiet.. drive 10 miles out into the desert. Absolute silence

  • Kevin M.
    03/26/2020 00:43

    What about dumping tons of fuel before they land.

  • Don D.
    03/25/2020 23:32

    All you kool-aid drinkers need to take immediate action.....if you don't that red rock is going to suffer 😂😂

  • Jackie G.
    03/25/2020 23:15

    As usual, people falsely claiming war is more important than other things in life.

  • John Q.
    03/25/2020 19:45

    Maybe they can designate it as a bombing site.

