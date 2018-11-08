back

There are over 3,000 species of sea slugs on a global scale

Sea bunnies, blue angels, leaf sheeps... Nudibranchs are far from being your common garden slug.

08/11/2018 6:42 AM

15 comments

  • Sue B.
    08/15/2018 20:56

    Don't see nudibranchs very often, so always a thrill when I do 😊

  • Julia H.
    08/14/2018 15:27

    hunny bunny it's a sea bunny! 👀🌊🐰😘

  • Dee G.
    08/12/2018 14:45

    😮😍

  • Mary A.
    08/12/2018 11:34

    Another one for your kiddos. Jacqueline Biddle. This fb page has really cool snipit videos that are educational and interesting.

  • Michael M.
    08/12/2018 05:17

    Great page to follow

  • Diana L.
    08/12/2018 04:23

    Seen different sized ones on the coral reefs of Vanuatu.

  • Truong H.
    08/12/2018 02:36

    Cute quá mức quy định chế nhị 😘

  • Christina M.
    08/11/2018 18:52

    Jonny Walker

  • Phillip G.
    08/11/2018 18:16

    They forgot to mention that some of these are incredibly poisonous. ☠️

  • Martin F.
    08/11/2018 18:07

    our local beach has a nudibranch! (sorry)

  • Lynne B.
    08/11/2018 17:41

    Actually, they are rather lovely creatures.

  • Stewart H.
    08/11/2018 14:09

    ✌️✌️

  • Abid M.
    08/11/2018 10:57

    Subhan ALLAH 😍

  • Eileen D.
    08/11/2018 08:11

    Lovely! All slugs should be sea slugs in my opinion.😉

  • Marli S.
    08/11/2018 06:42

    Charles van Zyl💙

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

