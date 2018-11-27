back

There are thousands of legless lizards worldwide

These lizards have no legs, and they move just like snakes.

11/27/2018 3:13 PM

Earth

  1. 2:38

    Pink snow linked to an algae poses a threat to glaciers

  2. 2:28

    The mysterious Greenland sharks

  3. 6:42

    This hotel in Norway has unusual guests...

  4. 2:22

    Drugs and pesticides: a pollution invisible to the naked eye

  5. 4:58

    This uncle-nephew duo post amazing videos of their adventures caving

  6. 2:22

    Meet the red-shanked douc

328 comments

  • Sekar P.
    06/27/2021 00:47

    Good information

  • Lp N.
    02/15/2021 23:33

    Through devolution

  • Gabriella O.
    02/14/2021 23:24

    !! 😂 jokes I love ya really

  • Lena N.
    02/14/2021 10:33

    😮

  • Pru B.
    02/13/2021 09:56

    I used to see a leg less lizard 🦎 where I live quite often so I named it Legolas the Legless Lizard 🦎

  • Jhon G.
    02/13/2021 04:23

    cutuchi

  • Tracey S.
    02/13/2021 02:42

    Call them whatever you want. I dont like them 😬

  • Chandrahas C.
    02/13/2021 02:17

    Snakes were also lost their limbs through evolution

  • Luis V.
    02/12/2021 21:50

    Snakes aren’t lizards that lost their legs to evolution?

  • Errol B.
    02/12/2021 21:41

    Interesting

  • Jan M.
    02/12/2021 20:15

    nak follow mo to you can learn a lot

  • Gulden L.
    02/12/2021 19:43

    😯

  • Kajal S.
    02/12/2021 18:18

    ye dekh!!!;

  • Seth J.
    02/12/2021 18:01

    Holy shit that's that new new sake

  • Seth J.
    02/12/2021 17:52

    It's that new snake. Not to be mistaken with the old snake that is the exact same as the old but new

  • Altar F.
    02/12/2021 16:42

    Yep definitely not a snake because I see no scales that can be one of the physical characteristics of being a snake.

  • Danny F.
    02/12/2021 16:16

    It's a snake. Stop making things weird.

  • Taavid V.
    02/12/2021 16:07

    Wtf..this are snakes. ....

  • Sther-mbiso B.
    02/12/2021 15:52

    Awwwwww liesssss🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Đỗ T.
    02/12/2021 14:46

    Stupid evolution

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.