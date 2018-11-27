back
There are thousands of legless lizards worldwide
These lizards have no legs, and they move just like snakes.
328 comments
Sekar P.06/27/2021 00:47
Good information
Lp N.02/15/2021 23:33
Through devolution
Gabriella O.02/14/2021 23:24
!! 😂 jokes I love ya really
Lena N.02/14/2021 10:33
😮
Pru B.02/13/2021 09:56
I used to see a leg less lizard 🦎 where I live quite often so I named it Legolas the Legless Lizard 🦎
Jhon G.02/13/2021 04:23
cutuchi
Tracey S.02/13/2021 02:42
Call them whatever you want. I dont like them 😬
Chandrahas C.02/13/2021 02:17
Snakes were also lost their limbs through evolution
Luis V.02/12/2021 21:50
Snakes aren’t lizards that lost their legs to evolution?
Errol B.02/12/2021 21:41
Interesting
Jan M.02/12/2021 20:15
nak follow mo to you can learn a lot
Gulden L.02/12/2021 19:43
😯
Kajal S.02/12/2021 18:18
ye dekh!!!;
Seth J.02/12/2021 18:01
Holy shit that's that new new sake
Seth J.02/12/2021 17:52
It's that new snake. Not to be mistaken with the old snake that is the exact same as the old but new
Altar F.02/12/2021 16:42
Yep definitely not a snake because I see no scales that can be one of the physical characteristics of being a snake.
Danny F.02/12/2021 16:16
It's a snake. Stop making things weird.
Taavid V.02/12/2021 16:07
Wtf..this are snakes. ....
Sther-mbiso B.02/12/2021 15:52
Awwwwww liesssss🤣🤣🤣🤣
Đỗ T.02/12/2021 14:46
Stupid evolution