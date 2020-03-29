back
These animals are the world's best hunters
These animals are fast, efficient, ruthless...and they're considered the best hunters in the world.
11/19/2018 7:59 AMupdated: 03/11/2019 2:09 PM
17 comments
Rashith A.03/29/2020 10:06
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lDndtWbhYjA
Olarewaju I.12/17/2019 21:35
https://m.youtube.com/channel/UC-Nh8ts1zdhGtvPyvwyc3XQ/videos
Adv P.10/31/2019 20:31
https://youtu.be/zSxAu_gH80Q2
Mohd I.02/24/2019 11:29
I need that cat!!!!
Inderpreet S.02/23/2019 11:19
what about hunters(we) of those killer whales by polluting(dumping garbage into) their homes(sea & oceans).. seriously remarkable
Shahnwaz A.02/23/2019 10:51
Human is at the top of this list
Puneet A.02/23/2019 06:06
Whats the music?
Saddam R.02/23/2019 05:56
What About Human ??? They are the best killer ever 😉
Rohit P.02/23/2019 04:21
Orcas don't hunt blue whales, those are too big for them, so they mostly go for humpbacks
Lau C.02/22/2019 16:23
Is human losing out
Apurba K.02/22/2019 10:08
Unthinkably Greate skills of animals to hunt and survive. Amazing to see such dexterity to exist rawly. The black footed cats are really beautiful to look. It has resemblance with our domestic cat. Great posting by Brut.Ind.
आषिस ह.02/22/2019 10:08
What about humans??
Junaid S.02/22/2019 10:08
4th
Ronald D.02/22/2019 10:05
I thought you were talking about Humans.
Kamlesh B.02/22/2019 09:40
4
Aniket B.02/22/2019 09:30
Aditya Nikalje
Ujef S.02/22/2019 09:16
OH! THOUGHT U R TALKING ABOUT NETAS AND COMMAN MAN. 😊😊