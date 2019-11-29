back

This coalition wants to save the Sumatran Rhino

It's one of the most endangered species in the world. But this coalition launched a big operation to save it: the "Sumatran Rhino Rescue".

09/29/2018 6:03 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 4:12 PM

27 comments

  • Aruna V.
    11/29/2019 17:56

    Man is the cruelest species mercilessly and idiotically devastating Mother Nature and destroying other species for self gain!Very soon he will consume the whole 🌏 globe with his overreaching avarice!😔☹️😖😩😢

  • Ron M.
    11/28/2019 04:00

    Does.anyone realize that thousands of species have gone extinct before us and its just Darwinism-

  • Catherine B.
    11/27/2019 15:43

    So ssd

  • Naimah M.
    11/27/2019 13:06

    At the same time we need to stop deforestation. We need to bring back their homes.

  • Lee J.
    11/27/2019 08:52

    I heard that the last one in Malaysia, named Iman, has died

  • Leo L.
    11/26/2019 14:51

    Tragedy ! Where to blame 🧟‍♂️🍖🤥🤥. https://youtu.be/QoBx97JHcKE The China study. 8:00 ✅❤️😬🦷👍. 1% cancer. Meat eaters, and heart-attack, and high blood pressure... 🧟‍♂️🍖😮😵/☠️ 51% death rate. Scientific fact, Page after page of page.....

  • Ana M.
    11/26/2019 14:45

    😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥

  • Michellerose S.
    11/26/2019 13:40

    So sad

  • Susi S.
    11/26/2019 03:03

    So very sad so very wrong!

  • Phạm S.
    11/26/2019 02:41

    China

  • Ne R.
    11/26/2019 01:51

    God never stops....nature at its best...

  • Krystian Ł.
    11/25/2019 23:50

    WWF does nothing except gather money for their higher ups paychecks

  • Rougie M.
    11/25/2019 23:39

    Wow didn't know anything about this so thanks for shining a bright light on a dire situation... Good Luck and thank you from Canada to the boots on the ground 💖👍

  • Jeanine S.
    11/25/2019 22:23

    Awesome

  • John R.
    11/25/2019 21:49

    😟

  • Carlo G.
    11/25/2019 21:32

    I hope they succeed.

  • Veronica R.
    11/25/2019 20:38

    😢

  • David H.
    11/25/2019 20:33

    The last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died.???? However, a coalition of organizations are committed to saving it. that dont make no seance 🤔

  • Yasna A.
    11/25/2019 20:21

    😔😔😔😪

  • Diana R.
    11/25/2019 20:10

    😰

