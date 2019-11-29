back
This coalition wants to save the Sumatran Rhino
It's one of the most endangered species in the world. But this coalition launched a big operation to save it: the "Sumatran Rhino Rescue".
09/29/2018 6:03 AMupdated: 06/26/2019 4:12 PM
27 comments
Aruna V.11/29/2019 17:56
Man is the cruelest species mercilessly and idiotically devastating Mother Nature and destroying other species for self gain!Very soon he will consume the whole 🌏 globe with his overreaching avarice!😔☹️😖😩😢
Ron M.11/28/2019 04:00
Does.anyone realize that thousands of species have gone extinct before us and its just Darwinism-
Catherine B.11/27/2019 15:43
So ssd
Naimah M.11/27/2019 13:06
At the same time we need to stop deforestation. We need to bring back their homes.
Lee J.11/27/2019 08:52
I heard that the last one in Malaysia, named Iman, has died
Leo L.11/26/2019 14:51
Tragedy ! Where to blame 🧟♂️🍖🤥🤥. https://youtu.be/QoBx97JHcKE The China study. 8:00 ✅❤️😬🦷👍. 1% cancer. Meat eaters, and heart-attack, and high blood pressure... 🧟♂️🍖😮😵/☠️ 51% death rate. Scientific fact, Page after page of page.....
Ana M.11/26/2019 14:45
😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥😥
Michellerose S.11/26/2019 13:40
So sad
Susi S.11/26/2019 03:03
So very sad so very wrong!
Phạm S.11/26/2019 02:41
China
Ne R.11/26/2019 01:51
God never stops....nature at its best...
Krystian Ł.11/25/2019 23:50
WWF does nothing except gather money for their higher ups paychecks
Rougie M.11/25/2019 23:39
Wow didn't know anything about this so thanks for shining a bright light on a dire situation... Good Luck and thank you from Canada to the boots on the ground 💖👍
Jeanine S.11/25/2019 22:23
Awesome
John R.11/25/2019 21:49
😟
Carlo G.11/25/2019 21:32
I hope they succeed.
Veronica R.11/25/2019 20:38
😢
David H.11/25/2019 20:33
The last Sumatran rhino in Malaysia has died.???? However, a coalition of organizations are committed to saving it. that dont make no seance 🤔
Yasna A.11/25/2019 20:21
😔😔😔😪
Diana R.11/25/2019 20:10
😰