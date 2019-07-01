back
This giant wave in Brazil causes significant damage
The Amerindians call it "the destroyer". It is the longest wave in the world. 🌊
01/07/2019 5:01 PM
49 comments
Jamie P.07/25/2019 19:37
Wild!!!
Aibie F.07/25/2019 02:31
nice to surf!
Aleksandr C.07/25/2019 01:45
Brazilian Portuguese almost sounds like a mix of Russian and Spanish
Yannick L.07/24/2019 20:24
l'annee prochaine
Róża G.04/08/2019 18:51
😮😮
Siddharth S.04/04/2019 12:39
Angad 'Gund' Singh
Yvonne W.04/01/2019 15:13
How about New Brunswick’s tidal bore in Canada?
Michele S.04/01/2019 08:51
😎
Tiga G.04/01/2019 06:36
grosse vague
Dale H.03/30/2019 05:39
Seems like a terrible idea, but at same time I think I got the perfect board to slay that wave... 🤔
Agathe M.03/29/2019 17:59
faites attention
Susan M.03/28/2019 21:47
Have you seen the Bay of Fundy?
Tanya M.03/19/2019 22:20
you forgot Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, where it happens twice per day. Not 6-9m high, mind you, but well worth the ride!
Luneque S.03/19/2019 12:46
Pororoca, the big wave from Amazon ;)
Shiva B.03/19/2019 08:46
A huge roaring of Beautiful auto nature but moving disrupt habit is amazing Brut Nature.
Bob B.03/18/2019 20:35
River bore...ocean tide change causes it
Gerard G.03/18/2019 03:10
Yet they don’t see the need for water purification process in water underwater to expedite clarity, debris extraction, contamination extraction!
Tiago V.03/17/2019 13:38
American Kanagawa 🌊
David M.03/16/2019 22:48
Maitland, Nova Scotia - Shubenacadie River.
Mar X.03/15/2019 23:54
30 min party wave jom.