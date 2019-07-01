back

This giant wave in Brazil causes significant damage

The Amerindians call it "the destroyer". It is the longest wave in the world. 🌊

01/07/2019 5:01 PM

And even more

  1. 1:39

    Bioluminescence can be found in many places across the world

  2. 4:16

    3 wonders to see in Vietnam

  3. 1:29

    The rainbow eucalyptus is one of the most stunning trees

  4. 1:52

    Yakushima's magical cedar forest

  5. 1:58

    This village in the Netherlands doesn't have any road

  6. 4:26

    Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need

49 comments

  • Jamie P.
    07/25/2019 19:37

    Wild!!!

  • Aibie F.
    07/25/2019 02:31

    nice to surf!

  • Aleksandr C.
    07/25/2019 01:45

    Brazilian Portuguese almost sounds like a mix of Russian and Spanish

  • Yannick L.
    07/24/2019 20:24

    l'annee prochaine

  • Róża G.
    04/08/2019 18:51

    😮😮

  • Siddharth S.
    04/04/2019 12:39

    Angad 'Gund' Singh

  • Yvonne W.
    04/01/2019 15:13

    How about New Brunswick’s tidal bore in Canada?

  • Michele S.
    04/01/2019 08:51

    😎

  • Tiga G.
    04/01/2019 06:36

    grosse vague

  • Dale H.
    03/30/2019 05:39

    Seems like a terrible idea, but at same time I think I got the perfect board to slay that wave... 🤔

  • Agathe M.
    03/29/2019 17:59

    faites attention

  • Susan M.
    03/28/2019 21:47

    Have you seen the Bay of Fundy?

  • Tanya M.
    03/19/2019 22:20

    you forgot Stewiacke, Nova Scotia, where it happens twice per day. Not 6-9m high, mind you, but well worth the ride!

  • Luneque S.
    03/19/2019 12:46

    Pororoca, the big wave from Amazon ;)

  • Shiva B.
    03/19/2019 08:46

    A huge roaring of Beautiful auto nature but moving disrupt habit is amazing Brut Nature.

  • Bob B.
    03/18/2019 20:35

    River bore...ocean tide change causes it

  • Gerard G.
    03/18/2019 03:10

    Yet they don’t see the need for water purification process in water underwater to expedite clarity, debris extraction, contamination extraction!

  • Tiago V.
    03/17/2019 13:38

    American Kanagawa 🌊

  • David M.
    03/16/2019 22:48

    Maitland, Nova Scotia - Shubenacadie River.

  • Mar X.
    03/15/2019 23:54

    30 min party wave jom.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.