This is one of the most harmful insects in the world
They're fluffy, they're dangerous, and they're on the move. Beware of the pine processionary caterpillars. 🐛🐛🐛
01/25/2019 12:09 PM
- 2:38
37 comments
Madi R.03/29/2019 10:22
this is where we are going 🤔
Andy V.03/11/2019 20:54
Tick are a huge threat too, along with all those kill happy trophy hunters and so-called sportsmen out there.
Darian M.03/11/2019 11:43
You think those are a threat to the enviroment? You should see what humans do...
Kristin S.03/08/2019 00:32
our worst nightmare up north
Taylor K.03/06/2019 12:36
if you know you know
Haley S.03/05/2019 22:17
we used to play with these 😂
Mohmmad A.03/03/2019 14:48
😂
Anis R.03/02/2019 15:57
Abdelwahab البوربو للفلاحة للبحارين رش مليح راوزي مليح
Bobby I.03/01/2019 14:10
Not Harmful life people
Fadhil I.03/01/2019 12:20
I think i need to burn em all😷
Yanti S.03/01/2019 08:10
cute n innocent....., are you kidding me!
Reva D.03/01/2019 06:54
🤢🙊
Nicole Y.03/01/2019 05:56
your favourite
Reva D.03/01/2019 05:30
🤢🙊
Kevin K.03/01/2019 03:58
In our country it is called suffering 👌🏼
Nancy A.03/01/2019 01:44
Little buggers!
Leendert M.02/28/2019 22:51
progressie rups😂😂
Mukarram A.02/28/2019 22:37
These days people are harmful to others and the nature itself. They are better than human's. Atleast they don't harm anyone until you harm them.
Inés W.02/28/2019 22:21
, - die aus Malaga? :o
Anita S.02/28/2019 21:44
They kill your trees, we had them.